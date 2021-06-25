Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Immersion Is Dependent On Next-Gen Consoles

During the E3 2021 weekend, Ubisoft revealed that its subsidiary office Ubisoft Massive was developing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a video game taking place in James Cameron’s science-fiction universe. However, Ubisoft has now explained how Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora next-gen immersion is helped by the game being exclusive to Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

James Cameron’s Avatar was hailed as a technical marvel when it was released in theaters, with several people even having heart attacks in the theater at how amazing they were. It stands to reason, therefore, that Massive would want to emulate that as close as possible.

Immersion is one of the most important parts of any game, especially in this generation where games have sound, touch, and feeling are all paramount. Weather, rain, animals, and more are all going to be on Pandora in vast quantities, so the better they look, the more immersive the game will be.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora immersion will also include a new lighting system based on ray-tracing, which helps up the graphical quality to truly make the foliage look real, for instance leaves on Pandora’s trees being transluscent rather than opaque, along with how the light interacts with color.

Clouds in the game will also be volumetric, and the lighting will also interact with the game’s water. That’s not even getting into how immersion will interact with the DualSense controller, as well, since we saw the player character in the trailer walking alongside massive animals and flying on their Banshees.

Who knows what else Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora immersion will be able to convey to people, as well. It’s likely that Frontiers will have a massive area to explore both on foot and in the air, so until we see more of the game at some point, maybe even later this year, all we can do is speculate.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is supposed to come out in 2022, and will be available exclusively on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.