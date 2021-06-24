Techland Gives New Dying Light 2 Info In New Sneak Peek

Dying Light 2 has been in development for several years now, but aside from a broader narrative of “humanity lost the war against the zombies”, there haven’t been any specifics. Now, Techland has sat down with Game Informer to give us some new Dying Light 2 info about the game and multiplayer.

While players in the original game took a drug called antizine in order to prevent themselves from fully succumbing to the infection, a cure to the Harran Virus was never found, causing it to eventually spread across the world. Now, the City the game takes place in is the largest remaining population of humans on Earth. While other settlements do exist, they are small and scattered.

The game’s main character, Aiden, is a Pilgrim, part of a faction that travels between settlements, and Aiden has ended up in the City where the game will take place. In the City are a number of factions, such as the Renegades, who had previously bombed the City with chemicals people thought would protect them.

Other new Dying Light 2 information was about multiplayer, where players can visit the cities of other players and see how they compare to their own. All the choices you make in the other player’s city won’t affect your own, but you will keep all your player progression and loot that you picked up while you were there, parkouring around.

Otherwise, the City is a very hazardous place. The risks of Dying Light 2 are all still there, including hostile humans and monstrous variants of infected that only come out at night. While daytime is safer, it’s still not reallysafe. There are other monsters that Techland hasn’t shown off, too.

We’ll probably get more in the next showcase of the game, which will happen July 1 and give us more new Dying Light 2 info. In the meantime, Dying Light 2 is slated to come out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5 on December 7.