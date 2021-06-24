Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 Had A Press Event Which Fantasized Killing Arabs

Unbelievable as it is, publisher-developer CI Games somehow thought that it was best to market Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 with a real-life simulation of hunting down Arabs, Muslims, or people hailing from the Middle East.

According to a report by TheGamer earlier today, a press event held earlier in the month for Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 invited a group of journalists and social media influencers to a “sniper adventure” where they entered a set designed to represent a decaying version of the Middle East.

The participants ran a drill where they were taught by an instructor how to “kill role-players dressed in white robes and keffiyehs” and who were labelled as “the bad guys.” The instructor also made sure to remind the participants that the enemies who with certainty were role-playing Arabs or Muslims “have killed a lot of good Americans.”

“From the window, we sniped the role-players down below like they are targets in a human shooting gallery. This is the most dehumanizing part of the entire day.”

If that was not enough, at the end of the press event, “the participants were asked to stand in a row facing the role-players with their fists raised in anger, while the role-players were instructed to put their hands in the air and ululate like a jihadist.”

It gets enough worse because CI Games was apparently supposed to be present at this macabre series of real-life drills. The pandemic issues and travel restrictions however presumably prevented the Polish developers from coming. CI Games has not issued a statement at the time of writing over its marketing choice.

Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 was released earlier in the month as a sequel to its predecessor and as the sixth mainline installment in the franchise. The game increases its slow-motion sniping ranges to over 1000 meters away, which is a first for the franchise.