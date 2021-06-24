Season 3 of Sea of Thieves has introduced a wealth of new content just waiting for your band of pirates to sink their hooks into! Among the things introduced is the impressive Trident of Dark Tides weapon. In this guide, we shall see how to get the Trident of Dark Tides and what you can do with it against the enemies of the deep and other players in Sea of Thieves.

How to Get the Trident of Dark Tides in Sea of Thieves

Fortunately, the Trident of Dark Tides can be found as a pickable item from a variety of places in Sea of Thieves; be it sunken beaches, shipwrecks or skeleton ships.

Finding the Trident of Dark Tides

If you want to get this weapon through an objective, then you should know that you will get it as a reward for defeating Meg the Kraken.

You can also find this trident easily in The Wreck of the Liar’s Fortune. It’s in the lowest deck of the sunken ship. The trident can be found if you swim your way towards the left side.

What can this Trident Do?

Firstly, you should know that you cannot equip another weapon when you are using this Trident, and as it is a traditional loot item you can’t expect to sprint with it either.

This new weapon shoots bubbles in a straight direction that explode upon contact. These bubbles have three tiers as well, each having different characteristics. Remember that you aim with the right-click and hold the left click to charge the bubble.

Tier one is the fastest bubble attack with 30 damage and works only if it explodes on the enemy directly. Since the bubbles are smaller therefore you can use 30 of these in this tier.

In the second tier, you get 15 bubbles that come with a damage of 60 and these also affect the area where they explode so if you mismanage to aim where you wanted but the bubble lands near the target then damage will be dealt

Finally, tier 3 comes with the greatest damage of 90 but has only 10 bubbles. Furthermore, you will feel a greater knockback and longer recharging time.

Finally, tier 1 is best when there are many enemies around as the fire rate is higher than that of a pistol.

You can knock people off from the ladder using tier 2 and 3 bubbles and if you aim your shot right you can even knock enemies off of their ships!