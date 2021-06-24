How to Complete Treasure for Eternity Commendation in Sea of Thieves

Throughout this guide, we will be teaching you how to complete the Treasure for Eternity Commendation that came with the latest content update of Sea of Thieves which also introduced Jack Sparrow in the game.

Sea of Thieves A Pirate’s Life Treasure for Eternity Commendation



Jack Sparrow brought a lot of new quests and activities to complete with him as part of A Pirate’s Life DLC and the quest to earn the Treasure for Eternity commendation is also one of the new ones added to SoT.

The quest for the commendation requires you to complete a few objectives in a specific order and we will be helping you with those to make things easier for you. Let’s kick things off with the first step:

Find the Mercado Key



Once you reach Isla Tesoro in Sea of Thieves, you need to make your way to the well where ghosts are being hung. Approach the well and look inside to find the Mercado Key. Take the key and go through the clothing shop by sticking to the right side.

Once you are on the other side of the shop, just keep following the stone path because you have to reach the other side of the town.

Lighting the Green Lantern

As you walk across town, you will reach a bridge and see a well-lit building across the bridge that says “Mercado” on it. Enter that building from the right side by opening the locked door using the Mercado key and head upstairs. You need to light the green lantern in the window to proceed with the quest.

Follow the Ghosts



After lighting up the lantern, you need to head for the docks directly in front of the building you are in and you’ll be able to spot a bunch of ghosts in the canal. Follow that boat in your boat and open the gate you come across.

Dig the Villager’s Valuables



As you follow the ghosts around the canal, they’ll stop near a small piece of land and start digging there. Join in and dig the treasure chest for them. That chest contains the Villager’s Valuables and is essential towards the completion of your Commendation.

Once you’ve dug out the chest, go to the ghosts in the canal and you should be able to turn in the chest. As soon as you do that, you will complete the Treasure for Eternity Commendation for SoT A Pirate’s Life. “Easy as Pie”, wasn’t it?