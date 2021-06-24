Far Cry 5’s GoldenEye 007 Fan-Remake Gets Taken Down

Far Cry 5 will no longer host the fan-made GoldenEye 007 maps on the behest of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) which controls the James Bond franchise.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known GoldenEye YouTuber Graslu00 confirmed that Ubisoft has taken down the GoldenEye 007 maps from Far Cry 5 across all supported platforms.

Ubisoft however can hardly be placed in the crosshairs of disappointed fans and players alike. YouTuber Krollywood, the creator of the fan-remake of the 1997 shooter, confirmed that Ubisoft was contacted by MGM recently to take down the custom maps immediately due to copyright infringement.

Confirmed, MGM took down the GoldenEye maps from Far Cry 5. I'll update with how to play them on PC soon. pic.twitter.com/p8z5zTMuoA — Graslu00 (@Graslu00) June 24, 2021

Krollywood has been using the Arcade Mode of Far Cry 5 for more than three years now to faithfully recreate all of the levels of GoldenEye 007 which released more than two decades ago. The project however only started trending recently due to extensive media coverage and as such, placed the fan-remake on the legal radar of MGM. The maps will unlikely return for Far Cry players, at least officially.

While the community modder still has the original files with him, uploading them on consoles will be nearly impossible without Ubisoft sending out another take-down notice. PC is different though. Krollywood has assured that he will find a way to upload his GoldenEye 007 maps for Far Cry 5 on PC but not without the risk of MGM firing up its legal teams.

The Arcade Mode allows players to get creative by spending long hours in the map editor and which can then be downloaded by other players to play. The mode however will not be returning with the new Far Cry 6.

According to game director Alexandre Letendre, removing the Arcade Mode from Far Cry 6 “was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”

Far Cry 6 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on October 7, 2021.