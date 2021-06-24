eFootball PES 2022 DEMO to Test Online Performance is Now Live

Konami is taking a slightly different approach for its upcoming football simulation game, eFootabll PES 2022. The publisher has released a surprise demo for the game which they are referring to as “New Football Game”.

The open beta is basically a test for online performance to check various matchmaking aspects and server related things. The open beta for a “New Football game” is live now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. PC users, as usual can enjoy the short end of the stick as there is no beta for them for the time being.

Now if you are also wondering that why Konami used a weird name to release eFootball PES 2022 demo/open beta then we are as clueless as you are. One logical explanation could be that Konami hasn’t finalized the name of their next football game yet.

The so called online performance test will only include 1vs1 matches with four teams including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus. You can also fill out a survey and provide your feedback to Konami about this test.

New Football Game also comes with cross-generation play for both Xbox and PlayStation however, there is no cross-platform play for the time being. Another important thing to note here is that the game is an early build and by no means should players consider it as the final version.

The purpose of this demo/beta is to test the quality of online play. And since it’s an unfinished game, players can also expect some bugs and crashes. And no, your progress won’t carry over to the full game. The online demo/beta for PES 2022 will continue until July 8. The game still doesn’t have an official release date yet and Konami is asking fans to stay tuned for an announcement on 21/07/2021.

There are a lot of hopes and expectations from the new eFtooball PES game as Konami decided to skip the yearly installment last year. For eFootball PES 2022, the developer is targeting photo-realism with Unreal Engine on PS5 and Xbox Series.

That’s quite a bold claim and we can’t wait to see how far that claim turns out to be true. For now, if you are interested, you should download the online test/demo and check if the online play is up to the mark. Don’t forget to provide your feedback to Konami.