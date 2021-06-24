Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Best Armor Guide

In this guide, we will take a look at the best armor in D&D Dark Alliance. Armors are very important for defense. Without armor, a single hit can be devastating. All armors are not made equally so, we will discuss the best armor sets in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Best Armors

The armor in D&D Dark Alliance consists of sets and pieces. These are capable of providing bonuses to your character. Along with that, you get defensive abilities that help you stand against your enemies.

The armor also helps with the stats of the player by using multiple random and fixed modifiers. You can get these armor sets or singular pieces by finishing quests, from merchants, or by looting them from somewhere. Sometimes they can even get dropped by enemies or bosses. You can even craft them from the materials you gather.

Rarity, Rank, and Upgrades

Each armor has a different level of a rarity as well as a different rank. The same piece of armor can have different rarity versions and hence different stats. The legendary version will always have better stats. The armor rarity in D&D Dark Alliance goes from Common to Uncommon then Rare to Epic and then finally Legendary.

Other than a rarity, there is a rank from 1 to 5 for each piece of armor. A higher rank means better stats for that piece of armor. So, it is now up to you to check the rank and rarity of a piece before equipping it.

You can also upgrade your armor in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance and is as simple as it sounds and pretty self-explanatory. Upgrading your armor will make its stats climb higher.

Different pieces of armor combine to make an Armor Set. They are specifically designed combinations that give you the best bonuses and defense. They also have an aesthetic value. Let’s take a look at some of the best Armor sets.

Bruenor Battlehammer Armor Sets

The armor sets for Bruenor the tank are:

Acid Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Acid Resistance Bonus.

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Acid Resistance Bonus.

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 3% chance when hit to release an Acid Burst. This helps weaken the monster within 8 meters.

Battlehammer King Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Reduced Stamina cost for Blocking

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% Reduced Stamina cost for Blocking

8 Pieces Bonus: Gain Precision Strikes after a successful Block

Battlerager Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% chance to Reflect Physical and Elemental Damage to the attacker

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% chance to Reflect Physical and Elemental Damage to the attacker

8 Pieces Bonus: If an attacker gets Reflected Damage, it gives an increased 20% chance of inflicting Bleeding.

Coldstone Guardian Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Incoming Physical Damage Reduction

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Incoming Physical Damage Reduction

8 Pieces Bonus: Double duration for Whirlwind and invulnerability for Bruenor.

Duergar Infiltrator Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Armor Penetration

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 20% Armor Penetration

8 Pieces Bonus: Damage from Anvil of Clanggerdin ignores all monster Armor

Goblin Bane Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 20% Incoming Damage Reduction against Taunted Monsters

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Incoming Damage Reduction against Taunted Monsters

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Duration on the Taunt Ability

Hoard Raider Scales Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Incoming Elemental Damage Reduction

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Incoming Elemental Damage Reduction

8 Pieces Bonus: Gain Legendary Resistance buff when HP drops below 15%

Keeper of Secrets Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% Damage Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Damage Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 35% increased rate at which Elemental Damage will inflict a Condition.

Shield Dwarf Set

This armor set has no bonuses in Dark Alliance.

Cold Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Cold Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Cold Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 2% chance when hit to release a Cold Burst. This will inflict Frozen Condition to all monsters within 8 m.

Fire Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Fire Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Fire Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance for releasing a Fire Burst when hit. This will inflict Burning Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Lightning Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Lightning Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Lightning Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% chance for releasing a Lightning Burst when hit. This will inflict Blinded Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Necrotic Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Necrotic Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Necrotic Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance for releasing a Necrotic Burst. This will inflict Cursed Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Catti-Brie Armor Sets

These are the armor sets for Catti-Brie, the Archer:

Acid Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Acid Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Acid Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 3% chance for releasing an Acid Burst when hit. This will inflict Weakened Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Alustriel’s Gift Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% chance to not consume Useable

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% chance to not consume Useable

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% chance to not consume Useable

Archer’s Set

This armor set has no bonuses

Barbarian Diplomat Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Damage Bonus to Grappled monsters

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% Damage Bonus to Grappled monsters

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% chance that Charged arrows apply Grappled

Battlehammer Princess Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Cooldown Reduction

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Cooldown Reduction

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% Duration Bonus for all Abilities

Goblin Reaper Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 8% Critical Hit Chance

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 12% Critical Hit Chance

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 35% Physical Damage Bonus against Goblins

Sea Sprite’s Watch Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Gold Drop Bonus on every drop

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% Gold Drop Bonus on every drop

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Crystal Drop bonus on every drop

Tundra Explorer Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% Physical Damage Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Physical Damage Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: A successful Parry grants the Precision Strikes Buff

Underdark Camo Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% chance that Critical Attack applies Poisoned condition

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% chance that Critical Attack applies Poisoned condition

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Poisoned Duration Bonus

Cold Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Cold Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Cold Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 2% chance for releasing a Cold Burst when hit. This will inflict Frozen Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Fire Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Fire Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Fire Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance for releasing a Fire Burst when hit. This will inflict Burning Condition to all monsters within 8 m.

Lightning Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Lightning Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Lightning Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% chance for releasing a Lightning Burst when hit. This will inflict Blinded Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Necrotic Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Necrotic Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Necrotic Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance for releasing a Necrotic Burst when hit. This will inflict Cursed Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Drizzt Do’Urden Armor Sets

These are the armor sets for Drizzt Do’Urden:

Acid Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Acid Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Acid Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 3% chance for releasing an Acid Burst when hit. This will inflict Weakened Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Do’urden Prince Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Damage Bonus from rear Attacks on enemies

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Damage Bonus from rear attacks on enemies

8 Pieces Bonus: Blink does not end when an attack is triggered, only at the end of its normal duration

Dragonsbane Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 20% Critical Damage

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Critical Damage

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% Critical Chance while Cloud of Daggers is active

Ranger’s Set

There are no bonuses for this armor set in D&D Dark Alliance.

Remorhaz Brotherhood Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Elemental Penetration

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 20% Elemental Penetration

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 40% Bonus Elemental Damage on a Critical Hit

Sorcere’s Sentinel Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 2% Life Steal

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% Life Steal

8 Pieces Bonus: Critical Hits have a 5% chance of inflicting Bleeding

Tundra Raptor Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Stamina Cost Reduction

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Stamina Cost Reduction

8 Pieces Bonus: Grants Precision Strikes after a Dash

Warden of Mielikki Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 0.5% Hit Point Regeneration per second

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 1% Hit Point Regeneration per second

8 Pieces Bonus: Grants the Second Wind Buff. This effect occurs once every 5 minutes

Wearer of the Mask Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Executions have an added 25% chance to drip Stamina Fragments

5 Pieces Bonus: Executions have an added 25% chance to drip Stamina Fragments

8 Pieces Bonus: Executions have an added 100% chance of granting Invisible

Cold Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Cold Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Cold Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 2% chance for releasing a Cold Burst when hit. This will inflict Frozen Condition to all monsters within 8meters.

Fire Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Fire Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Fire Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance for releasing a Fire Burst when hit. This will inflict Burning Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Lightning Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Lightning Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Lightning Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% chance for releasing a Lightning Burst when hit. This will inflict Blinded Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Necrotic Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Necrotic Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Necrotic Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance for releasing a Necrotic Burst when hit. This will inflict Cursed Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Wulfgar Armor Sets

These are the armor sets for Wulfgar the barbarian:

Acid Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Acid Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Acid Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Increased 3% chance for an Acid Burst when hit. This will inflict Weakened Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Barbarian’s Set

There are no bonuses.

Blacksmith’s Apprentice Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 5% Incoming Damage Reduction

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Incoming Damage Reduction

8 Pieces Bonus: Gain Frenzy when below 40% Hit Points

Captive of the Abyss Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Condition Resistance

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 25% Condition Resistance

8 Pieces Bonus: Gain Unstoppable when below 30% Hit Points

Corsair’s Panache Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 10% Damage Bonus to Elites

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 15% Damage Bonus to Elites

8 Pieces Bonus: Increased 50% chance of dropping healing stamina or ultimate fragments upon Critical Hits.

Flag Bearer Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Critical Hits have an Added 4% chance of dropping Ultimate Fragments

5 Pieces Bonus: Critical Hits have an Added 8% chance of dropping Ultimate Fragments

8 Pieces Bonus: When you Execute a monster, all monster in an 8-meter radius are Frightened

Reghed Chief Set

3 Pieces Bonus: 0.1% increased Legendary Meter Generation on every hit

5 Pieces Bonus: 0.2% increased Legendary Meter Generation on every hit

8 Pieces Bonus: At the end of the Wrath of Tempus it heals 20% of the Damage done during the effect.

Tempus Champion Set

3 Pieces Bonus: 0.2% increased Physical Damage per Hit from the Combo Meter

5 Pieces Bonus: 0.3% increased Physical Damage per Hit from the Combo Meter

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% reward Bonus Combo Meter thresholds

Tundra Trapper Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Increased 5% chance of dropping health fragments by monsters upon dying.

5 Pieces Bonus: Increased 10% chance of dropping health fragments by monsters upon dying.

8 Pieces Bonus: Critical Hits have a 20% chance of granting the Powerful Strikes buff

Cold Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Cold Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Cold Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Increased 2% chance of releasing a Cold Burst when hit. This will inflict Frozen Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Fire Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Fire Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Fire Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Added 4% chance of releasing a Fire Burst when hit. This will inflict Burning Condition to all monsters within 8 m.

Lightning Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Lightning Resistance Bonus

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Lightning Resistance Bonus

8 Pieces Bonus: Increased 5% chance of releasing a Lightning Burst when hit. This will inflict Blinded Condition to all monsters within 8 meters.

Necrotic Resistance Set

3 Pieces Bonus: Added 30% Necrotic Resistance Bonus.

5 Pieces Bonus: Added 50% Necrotic Resistance Bonus.

8 Pieces Bonus: Increased 4% chance for a Necrotic Burst when hit. This will inflict cursed condition on all monsters within 8 meters.