Dota 2 Can Reach 120 FPS On GTX 650 With AMD FSR

The much-hyped image upscaling technology of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) reportedly performs as good as expected if not better.

A Dota 2 player confirmed that he was able to reach 120 frames per second on a nine-year-old Nvidia GTX 650 graphics card by enabling FSR. He furthermore noted that the image quality was just as good as when playing on modern-day hardware, or “about 90 percent.”

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is supposed to be an answer to Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) image upscaling technology. Both FSR and DLSS are designed to keep current-generation hardware being being outdated by boosting frame-rates and delivering high-quality graphics on higher resolutions without the need of purchasing new and expensive graphics cards.

Hence, as an example, while a game may be rendering at 1080p on consoles, image reconstruction can upscale that same game to 1440p or even higher resolutions on the fly.

Based on recent player-reviews, FSR does take a hit on image quality compared to DLSS. However, the performance gains, at least in select games, are highly impressive, mustering as much gains as possible even on 4K resolutions.

It should also be noted that unlike what a recent patent suggested, AMD FSR does not utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for its image scaling. DLSS on the other hand does.

AMD remains to go in detail about how its image scaling algorithm works apart from how it is an “advanced edge reconstruction algorithm” and which relies on spatial upscaling. FSR hence works with lesser data compared to DLSS which relies on data from multiple ends and frames.