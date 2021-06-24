New Valve Update Sparks CS:GO Source 2 Port Debate

Valve appears to be still working on shifting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to its new Source 2 engine.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Valve-focused content creator Gabe Follower confirmed that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive can now be found mentioned in the “libengine2” library of Dota 2 following a recent update.

This is the first time it has happened and as such, Valve is possibly working on something, perhaps on compatibility features, as Dota 2 runs on the new engine as well.

However, it goes without saying that finding a CS:GO file within the Source 2 library should not be taken as a guarantee of an upcoming update for the competitive first-person shooter.

Valve was heavily rumored to be porting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Source 2 by the end of 2020. The rumor was then scrapped, reportedly because Valve was facing compatibility issues with player-generated content. Hence, switching the game to the new engine was supposedly abandoned, at least for the time being.

The new Source 2 engine currently powers only a handful of games. Dota 2 for starters was ported from the original Source engine to the new successor in 2015. The now-cancelled Artificat and the acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx make use of the new engine as well.

According to the official blurb, Source 2 “includes technology for rendering improvements, performance optimizations, higher fidelity content, and richer, more dynamic games.” The engine also improves gameplay by reducing latencies, utilizing all available CPU cores, and featuring overall enhanced performance particularly on older hardware.

Officially though, Valve has not given any statements to spark hopes in the CS:GO community of when to expect the long-awaited update to the new engine.