Xbox Updates Its Refund Policy For Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft has decided to adhere to its standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles, which means that all sales are final and owners will no longer be guaranteed a refund owing to the notorious broken nature of the game at launch.

According to an update shared by Microsoft (via VGC) earlier today, “the team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates.

“Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

Microsoft was previously offering guaranteed refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles. While Sony Interactive Entertainment removed the game from sale, Microsoft continues to sell the game with a warning that players “may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has since then received multiple patches and updates, including two major ones in the past months. CD Projekt Red also has a number of more updates to release in the coming months as well.

Compared to its launch state, Cyberpunk 2077 has undoubtedly been improved. It’s still not what CD Projekt Red was marketing all these years but playable nonetheless which is important since the game was pretty much unplayable on Xbox One owing to a plethora of bugs and glitches as well as technical issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 getting its refund policy updated on Xbox platforms comes at the heels of Sony finally allowing the sale of the game on its PlayStation Store. The game was delisted for nearly six months and while it has returned, it has returned with a warning that playing the game on PlayStation 4 “is not recommended” and “for the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.”