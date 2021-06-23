How to Improve Loot Quality in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

This guide will tell you all there is to know about how to improve loot quality in Dungeons & Dragon: Dark Alliance. The loot in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance depends solely on the Challenge Level and Short Rests.

How to Improve Loot Quality in D&D: Dark Alliance

Since D&D: Dark Alliance is an RPG-type game, you get loot according to your experience and how far into the game you are. Each item in this game gives a boost to your character’s abilities and gear. Loot Quality in D&D: Dark Alliance can be changed depending on how you approach different challenges in the game.

We’ll show you what steps you need to take in order to ensure a higher ranking loot drop.

Drops Rarity

Unlike most games, the rarity of the drops is not entirely RNG or based on luck. Regarding the rarity of the drop, they are divided into five types:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Rank of Loot in D&D: Dark Alliance

The rank of the drops also matters in this game where you can get an item that has a rank from 1-5. The higher the rank of the drop is, the better it will be. It does not matter if you have a rank 1 legendary item. The rank 2 items will be better than the rank 1 legendary item.

The rank of the drops entirely depends on the Challenge Level you are facing. To increase the rank of the drops that you get from completing a run, play on a higher Challenge Level.

Do Not Take Short Rests

You can also increase the rarity of the drop by choosing not to take Short Rests. What Short Rests do is refill your consumables and health by taking a break during your quest. You get 30 seconds to decide whether you want to take a short rest or not.

By opting out of Short Rest, the rarity of the drop will increase. This way, you are guaranteed to find better quality loot than before.

Search for Large Chests

The last thing that you can do to guarantee better loot is to make sure you search for large chests during your runs. They give you a 100% chance to receive a drop, unlike the enemies.

Play on the highest Challenge Level available and farm loot by looking for large chests. They are always hidden at the same spot. If the level is too hard for you, collect the loot and abandon the run. You will keep the loot only if you complete the run, even on the lower Challenge Level.

So, start the same run on the lower Challenge Level and you will get the loot that you collected on the previous run you abandoned.