Every week new alien artifacts are added to the Fortnite map. Artifacts can be found all over the map, sometimes in well-hidden places as you move around the island in Fortnite Season 7. This Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Alien Artifact Locations guide will make sure you collect all of them for your progress with the Kymera skin.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Alien Artifact Locations

Alien artifacts are the currency to unlock customization options for the latest battle pass skin, the Kymera. The new skin offers a lot of customization options, but to apply all of them, you need to collect alien artifacts.

The alien artifacts can also be found in cosmic chests, but you need to have a squad to open these chests and you only earn 2-3 artifacts for each cosmic cube you open.

This means that picking up Alien artifacts scattered around the map of FN Season 7 is the best way to collect these artifacts as each capsule you pick up provides 4 artifacts. Below we have included the locations for all the alien artifacts you can find during Week 3 of FN Chapter 2 Season 7.

Coral Castle

Players can find the first alien artifact at Coral Castle’s central stone building. After reaching Coral Castle, you need to climb to the top of the building. Players can find the alien artifact resting on the top of a stone.

Craggy Cliffs

This is where players can find the second artifact. You will find a structure near the beach. The beach is located at the northeast corner of Craggy Cliffs. One can find the alien artifact by entering the building with three doors. The artifact is located on one of the boats that are hanging out there.

Boney Burbs

The third artifact is resting at Boney Burbs. After reaching Boney Burbs, you will find some buildings. Get into the central building and move towards the stairs. Close to these stairs, you will find a room. Enter the room, and here one can find the alien artifact.

Lockie’s Lighthouse

The fourth one is found at the lighthouse. Once you reach the lighthouse, you will find two buildings. Enter the smaller one and here you can find the alien artifact.

Slurpy Swamp

The last one is located in Slurpy Swamp. Once you reach this place, move towards the north of the main factory. In the north, you will find a small building. There is a door to the north side of this building that players can use to enter the building. The other way through is a walkway that one can find at the central structure, so you can also use this walkway to enter the building.

Thanks to these new additions, players can now collect a total of 14 alien artifacts that are scattered all over the map. This update adds much to the game, as players can not only gain access to the mothership but also the new Summer Cosmic Event is introduced with new challenges.