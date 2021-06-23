Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Drizzt Do’Urden Guide

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a four-player co-op action game that is all about taking the bad guys down! There are a total of four characters available in the game and this Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance guide will focus on explaining everything about Drizzt Do’Urden, the Ranger.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Drizzt Do’Urden

Drizzt Do’Urden is one of the most recognized characters in D&D: Dark Alliance and has some distinct characteristics that make combatting through him enjoyable. We’ll be diving deep into his character, background, equipment, abilities, and feats. If you’re curious about the currently playable character, read the details below!

Drizzt Do’Urden Background

Drizzt Do’Urden has a pretty dark and sad background in D&D: Dark Alliance. He was a prisoner of the underground cult that was led by the evil goddess named Loath. Drizzt had to give up everything when he decided that he does not belong here and wants to go up on the surface. He had no allies, and his family members became zealous to punish him for betraying the Queen of Spiders.

Unfamiliar with the lands above, Drizzt wandered alone in the frozen tundra of Icewind Dale until he became friends with Catti-Brie and Bruenor Battlehammer.

Attacks

Drizzt Do’Urden is an Assassin and a Drow Ranger Duelist. He’s good at moving quickly and can tank a significant amount of damage coming his way. He also focuses more on rapid strikes, unrelenting blows that don’t give the enemy any breathing space.

A drawback that you’ll face while playing with this character is his low health. Compared to other fighters available right now, his Constitution is very low, making him a bit fragile.

Drizzt uses a sword as his primary weapon to encounter and combat enemies effectively. His playstyle mainly consists of him using different quick combos, stunning opponents and rapid slashes.

Drizzt is an expert in detecting vulnerable enemies and wiping them out with his backstab executions and parry. He’s also able to trigger a team attack when he uses these attacks on the enemies.

Drizzt’s Abilities

In Dark Alliance, there are some special moves that each Character can possess. Every Character has several abilities that only they can have and use to fight off enemies. Following are the Abilities Drizzt Do’Urden is tied up to.

Blink

When this ability is activated, Drizzt can enter the Ethereal Plane invisible. If he takes damage, he remains invisible; however, the effect ends if he deals any damage. Once the ability deactivates, Drizzt will gain the Precision Strikes.

Cloud of Daggers

When Drizzt is covered with a horde of draggers around him, this ability will deal damage and inflict bleeding.

Faerie Fire

This ability causes goblins specifically to flee from the scene. When this ability is activated, it inflicts curse and frightens monsters that are present within the range.

Battle Trance

This ability on activation will provide Vampiric and Frenzy effect on Drizzt.

Ultimate

Drizzt Do’Urden in D&D: Dark Alliance is able to channel an Astral Companion to assist him in battle. The Guenhwyvar attacks random targets within a 20-meter radius of Drizzt and as a bonus, is incapable of taking any form of damage. The ultimate lasts for a few seconds before expiring.

Feats

In Dark Alliance, feats are referred to as unique talents that provide you with special abilities. Following is Drizzt’s Feat Tree.

Healer

The healer increases the HP level by 100%. It requires one feat point.

Athletic

Athletic reduces 15% stamina from evades and dodges. It requires you to have one feat point, minimum Level 5, and Healer.

Endurance

This feat will provide you with a maximum of 10% stamina bonus. To unlock this feat, you need to have one feat point, minimum level 5, and Athletic.

Keen Mind

This feat grants a cooldown reduction of 15 %. It requires you to have one feat point, minimum level 10, and Endurance.

Scavenger

This feat grants you the increase of usable drops by one and requires you to have one feat point.

Lucky

This feat gives you a bonus of 7% on gold drops and requires you to have a minimum level of 5 with one feat point, and Scavenger.

Persuasive

This feat grants you with reduction of 10% in the Merchant prices at Levin’s Cairn. It requires you to have one feat point, a minimum level of 5, and Lucky.

Pack Rat

It will increase your usable capacity by 1. To obtain this, you’ll be required to have one feat point, minimum level 10, and Persuasive.

Tough

This will grant you a 10% bonus of Max HP. It requires one feat point, a minimum level of 5 and Resilient.

Resilient

Grants you a 15% bonus of Elemental Resistance. Requires one feat point and Shield Master.

Drow Drop

Gives you a 15% bonus on Physical Damage for Airborne Attacks. Requires one feat point and Dual Wielder.

Riposte

This will drain 5% on stamina on an effective hit. Requires one feat point, minimum level 5, and Drow Drop.

Second Wind

Grants a reduction of 5% stamina of effective hit. Requires a minimum level of 10 and Riposte.

Dual Wielder

Gives a 5% bonus to physical damage. It requires one feat point.

Opportunist

Gives a 5% bonus to physical damage. It requires one feat point, minimum level 5, and Dual Wielder.

Lightning Reflexes

It gives a bonus of 10% on physical damage for 5 seconds after a dash. Requires one feat point and Dual Wielder.

Improved Critical Hit

Gives a plus 30% on critical hit damage. Requires a minimum level of 5 and Lightning Reflexes.

Precision Attack

Gives a plus 8% on the chance of a critical hit. Requires a minimum level of 10 and Improved Critical Hit.

Medium Armor Master

Gives 10% Bonus on Armor. Requires one feat point, minimum level of 5, Resilient, and Hardy.

The Ranger

This converts all of the Dexterity into Armor. Requires a minimum level of 10 and Medium Armor Master.

Uncanny Dodge

Grant 15% bonus of Armor for 2 seconds after evade. Requires a minimum level of 10 and Tough.