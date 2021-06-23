In D&D Dark Alliance, each character has certain abilities and special moves that are specific to that character. We have compiled a list of all the abilities in this Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Best Abilities guide along with an explanation on how to unlock new ones! Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Best Abilities

In DnD Dark Alliance, players have to unlock the abilities of a character first in order to take advantage of them (Besides the starting two). Players can activate the abilities of a certain character by executing a powerful move. While the ability is still active, they will get different kinds of bonuses, buffs and effects.

How to Unlock and Equip Abilities

To unlock the abilities of a certain character, the player has to meet a certain level requirement for a new ability to be available. Then, the player must spend feat points to purchase the ability and equip it to use it.

You start with two abilities and will only have two abilities until the middle of the game. Your toolset grows as you continue through the action-RPG game, and you may purchase and equip new abilities from the character menu. However, to buy a certain ability, you need to meet the level requirement of that ability.

Choose your abilities wisely because one you set on a mission, you won’t be able to change your Loadout. Toggle between your abilities to find different combos for your character for different situations.

Wulfgar Abilities

In D&D Dark Alliance, Wulfgar has the following abilities:

Endurance of the ELK

Wulfgar gains Powerful Strikes, and he and any adjacent allies gain Frenzy.

Hammer Throw

Wulfgar gets a magical hammer and throws it forward at enemies.

Primal Instinct

Wulfgar gets Armor Bonuses and scaling Damage on the basis of the Hit Points he is missing.

Shockwave

Wulfgar gets the ability to deal damage to all the monsters within the range, knocking them down and inflicting the Slowed status effect.

Drizzt Do’Urden Abilities

In D&D Dark Alliance, Drizzt Do’Urden has the following abilities:

Battle Trance

Drizzt gets Vampiric and Frenzy.

Blink

Drizzt gets invisible on entering the Ethereal Plane and if he manages to exit the Ethereal Plane invisible, he will get Precision Strikes. While in the Ethereal Plane, dealing damage ends the effect instantly while taking damage does not.

Faerie Fire

Drizzt will be able to inflict Cursed and Frightened on Monster within range that will cause Goblins to flee.

Cloud of Daggers

Drizzt gets a swarm of flying daggers that deal damage and inflict Bleeding.

Bruenor Battlehammer

In D&D Dark Alliance, Bruenor has the following abilities:

Whirlwind

Bruenor gets Spinning Attack that deals damage and applies Sapped and Slowed to all hit monsters.

Taunt

Bruenor gets to taunt nearby monsters, causing the monsters to focus on him and reducing incoming damage. Bruenor also gains Stalwart and Thorns.

Battlehammer Brew

Battlehammer Brew regenerates and cleanses all the nearby enemies.

Anvil of Clangeddin

Bruenor brings down a mighty anvil that damages and breaks the guard of monsters it lands on. Furthermore, it buffs allies with an Elemental Fire weapon buff in a radius and inflicts fire and physical damage for a duration.

Catti-Brie

In D&D Dark Alliance, Catti-Brie has the following abilities:

Resurrection

Resurrection revives all downed allies within range.

Healing Spirt

This ability makes a circle of healing on the ground that heals Catti and any allies standing in it.

Heartseeker Volley

Magical arrows fall down from the sky and deal damage over time to monsters and inflicting Slowed. Allies standing in the area are granted Precision Strikes and Improved Critical

Ensnaring Strike

Catti-Brie can call forth roots that will Grapple monsters in front of her.