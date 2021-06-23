Dragon Age 4 Alpha Build Spotted On PlayStation Network

Electronic Arts (EA) appears to be readying Dragon Age 4 for a technical alpha playtest in the coming months.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, third-party tracker PlayStation Game Size confirmed that an alpha build of Dragon Age 4 has been scheduled to be uploaded on the PlayStation Network somewhere in July 2021. While it remains to be confirmed, EA could possibly be inviting select participants to test the game out in a closed setting next month.

🚨 Looks Like EA Release A Alpha Version From Dragon Age IV in July (Before EA Play Event) 🤔 🟪 #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/VdvcgiLyi3 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 22, 2021

Note that EA Play will be taking place on July 22, 2021; and as such, the spotting of Dragon Age 4 does suggest that the game will be showcased during the digital event. The notable confusing being that the alpha build looks to be launching on PlayStation Network before EA Play takes place.

Dragon Age 4 has had a rough development cycle. The new installment in the role-playing franchise has switched directions multiple times already which has resulted in delays.

For instance, developer BioWare was originally tasked to infuse live-service elements but which were scrapped after the failure of Anthem. Dragon Age 4 was at one point supposed to be “Anthem with dragons” but will now be strictly single-player. The success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was another factor which convinced EA to cancel the aforementioned (and often controversial) live-service model.

Dragon Age 4 was first announced in late 2018 and takes place right after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition where at the end, Solas, initially shown to be a loyal companion, comes out to be a Loki-like Elven god of betrayal called Fen’Harel in disguise. Solas will return as presumably the main antagonist as players band together to foil whatever new plans the Dread Wolf has been hatching to rip apart Thedas.

The new game remains in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.