Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Dwarven Mugs Locations Guide

Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliances has many side quests and optional objectives for players in every dungeon tasking players to find hidden targets or objects. As you know, finding hidden stuff is always frustrating. So, this guide will show you the locations of all the Dwarven Mugs in the Goblins at the Gate mission of Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Dwarven Mugs Locations

In Act 1 of the starting quest of D&D Dark Alliance, Goblins at the Gates, you have a side quest to find some Dwarven Mugs. There are 8 mugs scattered throughout the map of the first quest of Act 1. All of these are as follows.

Dwarven Mug #1

The first Dwarven mug is very easy to find. It is placed in the open at the right side just at the start of the game. You cannot miss it.

Dwarven Mug #2

As you head onwards, you will destroy a ballista next to a pile of Dwarf bodies, just before a bridge with bones on it. Look in the pile of the Dwarf bodies to find the second Dwarven Mug.

Dwarven Mug #3

Look for bodies impaled on spears near where you encounter the second Verbeeg. This after you use the elevator and follow the path to the open area. Here, look around these impaled bodies to finds the 3rd Dwarven Mug.

Dwarven Mug #4

The fourth mug is near the shanty goblin base entrance. Look at the left side, near the spawn den to find the 4th mug.

Dwarven Mug #5

Once you scale the shanty keep, head on the path. Look to your right to find the mug inside a cage. This is just before the third Verbeeg fight.

Dwarven Mug Location#6

As you head forward, you will fight cultists in an arena. When done, look around the right side of the arena to find the 6th Dwarven Mug.

Dwarven Mug Location #7

Before the lift that leads to the final arena, look for the small path around the lift. This path will lead you to a chest containing the 7th Dwarven Mug.

Dwarven Mug Location #8

As soon as your ride the lift up, you can find the last Mug. Look around for a few barrels and break them. Behind them will be the last mug.