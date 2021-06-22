Sony Still Aiming To Sell 22.6 Million PS5 Units Annually

Sony remains committed to produce and sell a record-setting number of PlayStation 5 consoles on an annual basis once supply shortages have been met worldwide.

While addressing investors (via ResetEra) during a recent shareholders meeting, Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that 22.6 million PS5 consoles will be produced and sold per year to meet an “unprecedented demand.” That will account for a roughly 45 million user-base in the next two years in line with Sony gunning for its strongest console generation in history.

Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan echoed the same goal when he stated that at least 22.6 million PS5 consoles will be produced and sold during the 2022 fiscal year which begins April 2022. The goal is to beat the original PlayStation which sold the most consoles during the 1998 fiscal year.

Sony has so far shipped 7.8 million PS5 consoles which narrowly beats 7.6 million PS4 consoles sold during the same launch period. Sony intends to produce and sell at least another 14.8 million PS5 consoles for the 2021 financial year which began April 2021. That figure will also exceed PS4 for the same second-year period.

The standard PS5 edition was pegged to become profitable this month. Sony however remains to officially confirm that. Much like previous console generations as well as with Microsoft, PlayStation consoles have been sold at a loss with the intention of recovering those losses from accompanying software sales and services.

The new PlayStation 5 though is looking to break even within just six months of its worldwide launch which is an achievement in itself.

PS5 and its all-digital edition retail at $500 and $400 respectively. Finding an available unit however may prove difficult. COVID-19 hampered manufacturing schedules. Scalpers emptied out retailers within hours, and the recent semiconductor crisis has further made production on large scales difficult.