Marvel’s Avengers Patch 1.8 Has A Bug That Shows Your IP Address

Marvel’s Avengers received a new patch earlier today which brings new content as well as a highly privacy-concerning bug.

As reported, patch 1.8 has a bug which displays your IP address onscreen which changes dynamically if players switch locations. The “string of text” which developer Crystal Dynamics is labelling as also displays the date and time of your system, your gamertag, and a bunch of other information.

Uhhh can confirm Avengers is showing people’s IP addresses ON SCREEN as of this patch, I can see my own https://t.co/MLThi2V7lx — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 22, 2021

While the bug is apparently only visible to the player, streamers in particular have become easy prey. Those who went live after updating Marvel’s Avengers earlier today have already accidentally shared their IP addresses and other private details with their followers or viewers.

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed the said bug but without pointing out the part of IP addresses being visible. The developer has launched an investigation and will be updating its player-base soon. The root cause should be found within hours accounting for the nature of the bug and a hot-fix can be expected to arrive to squash the issue.

We’re aware of the issue where a floating string of text appears on the screen and are investigating. Thank you for the reports! — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 22, 2021

Patch 1.8 introduces the Cosmic Threat event which begins in a couple of days. The event “will have altered missions that will have you scouring the world in different Threat Sectors all the while being imbued with Cosmic energy that packs quite the mean punch.” Marvel’s Avengers will also now allow players to finally fight against Monica. The complete patch notes can be read here.

Crystal Dynamics has already promised a diverse content roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers. However, the developer has also started working on a new triple-a project as revealed through recent job listings.