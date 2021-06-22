Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Choices Impact Teammates In Humorous Fashion

The newly announced Guardians of the Galaxy game features a linear storyline but one which allows players to make choices for humorous gameplay moments.

Speaking with VentureBeat in a recent interview, developer Eidos Montreal’s senior narrative director Mary DeMarle stated that there will be pre-determined sequences during progression where players must choose and their choice will impact their teammates (the Guardians) either immediately or later on.

“This game, even though it’s a linear storyline, we do infuse it with choice and consequence. There are moments in the game where you are making decisions. You’re asked to make a choice. It impacts the characters around you.”

The important bit being that the choices and their consequences will be based on the unique personality of the Guardian involved. Hence, for example, there will be a moment in the Guardians of the Galaxy game where players can either throw Rocket over a cliff or not. The former will make Rocket furious and he will refuse to come to aid when players face a rather tough challenge later on. There will obviously be other ways to complete the challenge but throwing Rocket over the cliff will basically open up new pathways.

In another such example, Drax will let his emotions get the better of him and he will jump straight into an unwanted battle. The game will then ask players if they want to follow Drax in or not with both choices opening up their separate pathways.

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will infuse a lot of that humor which the franchise is known for. Eidos Montreal has specially focused on the script and even though players will only be able to play as Star-Lord, the rest of the Guardians will not be forgettable side characters. They will instead be always present and be ready to either help out players or depending on choices, stir up trouble in typical Guardians fashion.

Guardians of the Galaxy will officially release for both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 26, 2021. The game can be pre-ordered right now for a free outfit pack.