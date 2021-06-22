Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wulfgar Guide

You can choose from four unique heroes in D&D Dark Alliance, each with their own abilities, feats, and roles within the party. In this Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance guide, we’ll outline everything there is to know about the intimidating barbarian character, Wulfgar.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wulfgar
Wulfgar is a Human Barbarian in Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance. He’s mainly useful for heavy armor-breaking strikes. He is very strong and makes the monsters vulnerable to follow-up attacks as well. He can also start a team attack by performing an Empowered strike or Parry.
Wulfgar’s Abilities
Like the other characters in DnD Dark Alliance, Wulfgar comes with his own set of unique abilities. These abilities can be utilized for conducting some moves when needed. You will get different buffs, effects, and bonuses when a particular ability is activated. You can unlock abilities by spending the Feat Points.
The following abilities belong to Wulfgar:
Aegis Throw
This is an ability that is available from the start. In this, Wulfgar conjures a hammer of magical power and throws it in the forward direction.
Primal Instinct
This ability is also available from the start and with this Wulfgar gets Armor bonuses and scaling damage depending upon the number of hit points he is missing.
Shockwave
This ability is unlocked by unlocking the Shockwave Feat. This ability deals damage to all the monsters in the range of the attack and knocks them down.
Endurance of the Elk
For unlocking this ability first of all you have to unlock the Endurance of the Elk Feat. In this ability, Wulfgar gains strong strikes and gives his allies and himself Frenzy.
Moves
Elk Stomp
Requirement: Min Lvl 1
It creates a shockwave unblockable stomp that shocks the back of the monster and causes fire damage and stamina destruction.
Nail Basher
Requirement: Min Lvl 1 Elk Stomp or Gap Closer
Crush monster with a Warhammer and can cause 80% chip damage and 60% chance to inflict Burning.
Footstep of Tempus
Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Nail Basher
It has a chance to inflict 25% chip damage and a 45% chance to inflict slowed-on.
Backstep Spinner
Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Footstep of Tempus
It hit the monster with the sweeping motion that stuns the monster for a short time.
Rage Spin
Requirement: Min Lvl 15 Backstep Spinner
In this, you spin the Warhammer that causes base fire damage. It can do 30% chip damage and a 35% chance of burning.
Gap Closer
Requirement: Min Lvl 1 Nail Basher or Arc Swing
In this move, you close down the distance after your move and hit fierce strikes with your Warhammer.
Shockwave
Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Gap Closer or Arc Swing
In this damage is done to all monsters in the range of the move.
Endurance of The Elk
Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Shockwave
Powerful strike for the Wilfgar and Frenzy for all closeby allies and himself.
Arc Swing
Requirement: Min Lvl 1
In this, you launch the monster in the air with a powerful rising motion.
Grind Launcher
Requirement: Min Lvl 1
It is a hammer uppercut in which the monster is launched in the air. It unlocks the Violet Swing.
Guard-Breaker
Requirement: Min Lvl 1 Grind Launcher or Arc Swing
This move fills the ultimate meter by 10% and deals stamina destruction upon guard break.
Heavy Launcher
Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Guard-Breaker
Is a powerful sweeping dash in ascending motion and it fills a little portion of recoverable stamina.
Shovel Back
Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Heavy Launcher
While connecting the first hit there is a 50% chance of inflicting weakened and a 40% chance of Corrupted on the second hit.
Magma Summons
Requirement: Min Lvl 15 Shovel Back
In this, a powerful geyser of magma is summoned by destroying the ground with Warhammer. It also unlocks the Double Nail Basher.
Feats
Wulfgar has three feat trees that allow him to be built in a variety of ways. The Pack Hunter tree focuses on support, The Wolf tree focuses on offense and The Elk focuses on defense.
Pack Hunter Support Tree
Healer
This feat increases Wulfgar’s HP to 100%
Athletic
For Evades and Dodges 15% reduction in the Stamina Cost.
Endurance
Max stamina bonus of 10%
Keen Mind
Wulfgar receives cooldown reduction of 15%
Scavenger
Useable drops increased by 1.
Lucky
Gold drop bonus of 7%.
Persuasive
In Kelvin’s Cairn 10% reduction in Merchant rates.
Pack Rat
Useable capacity is incremented by 1
The Wolf Offense Tree
Great Weapon Master
In this feat, you get a physical damage bonus of 5%.
Charger
After sprinting 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds.
Brutal Strike
In this Feat, you got Armor Penetration of +15%.
Savage Attacker
In this Feat, you got a Stamina Damage bonus of 15%
Fury of Tempus
You got lifesteal of 3% on all damage done.
Reckless Abandon
During the ultimate, you will get the 25% physical damage bonus.
The Elk Defense Tree
Tough
Max HP bonus of 10%.
Medium Armor Master
In this Feat, Wulfgar gets an Armor bonus of 10%
Danger Sense
In this Feat, you got an Armor bonus of 10%
Resilient
Elemental Resistance Bonus of 15%
Hardy
In this Feat, you will get a Max HP bonus of 15%
Blessings of Tempu
In this Feat, 150% of strength is converted into Elemental Resistance