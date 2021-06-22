Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wulfgar Guide

You can choose from four unique heroes in D&D Dark Alliance, each with their own abilities, feats, and roles within the party. In this Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance guide, we’ll outline everything there is to know about the intimidating barbarian character, Wulfgar.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wulfgar

Wulfgar is a Human Barbarian in Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance. He’s mainly useful for heavy armor-breaking strikes. He is very strong and makes the monsters vulnerable to follow-up attacks as well. He can also start a team attack by performing an Empowered strike or Parry.

Wulfgar’s Abilities

Like the other characters in DnD Dark Alliance, Wulfgar comes with his own set of unique abilities. These abilities can be utilized for conducting some moves when needed. You will get different buffs, effects, and bonuses when a particular ability is activated. You can unlock abilities by spending the Feat Points.

The following abilities belong to Wulfgar:

Aegis Throw

This is an ability that is available from the start. In this, Wulfgar conjures a hammer of magical power and throws it in the forward direction.

Primal Instinct

This ability is also available from the start and with this Wulfgar gets Armor bonuses and scaling damage depending upon the number of hit points he is missing.

Shockwave

This ability is unlocked by unlocking the Shockwave Feat. This ability deals damage to all the monsters in the range of the attack and knocks them down.

Endurance of the Elk

For unlocking this ability first of all you have to unlock the Endurance of the Elk Feat. In this ability, Wulfgar gains strong strikes and gives his allies and himself Frenzy.

Moves

Elk Stomp

Requirement: Min Lvl 1

It creates a shockwave unblockable stomp that shocks the back of the monster and causes fire damage and stamina destruction.

Nail Basher

Requirement: Min Lvl 1 Elk Stomp or Gap Closer

Crush monster with a Warhammer and can cause 80% chip damage and 60% chance to inflict Burning.

Footstep of Tempus

Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Nail Basher

It has a chance to inflict 25% chip damage and a 45% chance to inflict slowed-on.

Backstep Spinner

Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Footstep of Tempus

It hit the monster with the sweeping motion that stuns the monster for a short time.

Rage Spin

Requirement: Min Lvl 15 Backstep Spinner

In this, you spin the Warhammer that causes base fire damage. It can do 30% chip damage and a 35% chance of burning.

Gap Closer

Requirement: Min Lvl 1 Nail Basher or Arc Swing

In this move, you close down the distance after your move and hit fierce strikes with your Warhammer.

Shockwave

Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Gap Closer or Arc Swing

In this damage is done to all monsters in the range of the move.

Endurance of The Elk

Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Shockwave

Powerful strike for the Wilfgar and Frenzy for all closeby allies and himself.

Arc Swing

Requirement: Min Lvl 1

In this, you launch the monster in the air with a powerful rising motion.

Grind Launcher

Requirement: Min Lvl 1

It is a hammer uppercut in which the monster is launched in the air. It unlocks the Violet Swing.

Guard-Breaker

Requirement: Min Lvl 1 Grind Launcher or Arc Swing

This move fills the ultimate meter by 10% and deals stamina destruction upon guard break.

Heavy Launcher

Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Guard-Breaker

Is a powerful sweeping dash in ascending motion and it fills a little portion of recoverable stamina.

Shovel Back

Requirement: Min Lvl 7 Heavy Launcher

While connecting the first hit there is a 50% chance of inflicting weakened and a 40% chance of Corrupted on the second hit.

Magma Summons

Requirement: Min Lvl 15 Shovel Back

In this, a powerful geyser of magma is summoned by destroying the ground with Warhammer. It also unlocks the Double Nail Basher.

Feats

Wulfgar has three feat trees that allow him to be built in a variety of ways. The Pack Hunter tree focuses on support, The Wolf tree focuses on offense and The Elk focuses on defense.

Pack Hunter Support Tree

Healer

This feat increases Wulfgar’s HP to 100%

Athletic

For Evades and Dodges 15% reduction in the Stamina Cost.

Endurance

Max stamina bonus of 10%

Keen Mind

Wulfgar receives cooldown reduction of 15%

Scavenger

Useable drops increased by 1.

Lucky

Gold drop bonus of 7%.

Persuasive

In Kelvin’s Cairn 10% reduction in Merchant rates.

Pack Rat

Useable capacity is incremented by 1

The Wolf Offense Tree

Great Weapon Master

In this feat, you get a physical damage bonus of 5%.

Charger

After sprinting 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds.

Brutal Strike

In this Feat, you got Armor Penetration of +15%.

Savage Attacker

In this Feat, you got a Stamina Damage bonus of 15%

Fury of Tempus

You got lifesteal of 3% on all damage done.

Reckless Abandon

During the ultimate, you will get the 25% physical damage bonus.

The Elk Defense Tree

Tough

Max HP bonus of 10%.

Medium Armor Master

In this Feat, Wulfgar gets an Armor bonus of 10%

Danger Sense

In this Feat, you got an Armor bonus of 10%

Resilient

Elemental Resistance Bonus of 15%

Hardy

In this Feat, you will get a Max HP bonus of 15%

Blessings of Tempu

In this Feat, 150% of strength is converted into Elemental Resistance