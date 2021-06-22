Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Launches To Scathing Reviews, Here’s Why

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance was released earlier today as a spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance games with plenty of fond memories of those classic tabletop role-playing times. That being said, the re-release (of sorts) has only been met with sheer disappointment.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has garnered “mostly negative” reviews on Steam owing to the broken state of the game. Going through some of the posted criticism and experiences of owners, the enemies and their difficulty scaling are completely random for starters. The enemies are most often braindead and take several seconds to react which may as well be to accentuate a bland button-mashing combat system. Their difficulty scaling in addition makes combat even worse since even at the highest difficulty ceiling, players need to just spend a lot more time (and attacks) to melt enemies as they just stand around doing nothing.

There is no sure way to determine the level of enemies as some of them will appear docile and only react once to one-shot players after taking tons of damage. The hitboxes of enemies need to be fixed as well alongside a number of other bugs which accompanied the game at launch.

Bosses on the other hand are not even uniquely designed. They are just larger versions of some of the regular enemies with increased health.

Furthermore, upgrading gear apparently has little to no effect on the game throughout its progression, which is concerning since adjusting gear has always been a major part of a role-playing experience.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance needs a lot of work right now and developer Tuque Games will probably be updating players in the coming days. While multiple patches should address most of the concerns, those who have purchased the game day-one are advising everyone else to hold out until the broken state of the game has been improved.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance appears to be a half-baked rushed release but those still interested can purchase it now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.

Note that publisher Wizards of the Coast delayed the game to 2021 from an earlier 2020 release. The plaguing issues should have resulted in another delay for a polished product.