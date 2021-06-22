Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Bruenor Battlehammer Guide

You can from four characters unique heroes in D&D Dark Alliance, each with their own abilities, feats, and roles within the party. In this Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance guide, we’ll outline everything there is to know about one of those characters, Bruenor Battlehammer.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Bruenor Battlehammer

Bruenor Battlehammer is a Dwarf fighter in Dark Alliance who is mainly used for tanking enemies and drawing in all the aggression.

Bruenor Battlehammer Abilities

Like the other characters, Bruenor Battlehammer comes with his own set of unique abilities. These abilities can be utilized for conducting some moves when needed. You will get different buffs, effects, and bonuses when a particular ability is activated. You can unlock abilities by spending the Feat Points.

The following abilities belong to Bruenor Battlehammer:

Taunt

This ability is available from the start and makes Bruenor taunt close by monsters, making them focus on him. The damage Bruenor receives is lowered so this makes for a good tanking ability. Furthermore, Stalwart and Thorns are also gained by this ability.

Anvil of Clangeddin

This ability is also available from the start and causes a magic Anvil to drop in front of Bruenor, which damages and breaks the guard of the enemy on impact. It also deals fire and physical damage with time. During this effect, allies also receive an Elemental fire weapon buff.

Battlehammer Brew

You will get this ability by unlocking the Battlehammer Brew feat and it applies cleansing and regeneration to all closeby allies.

Whirlwind

You will get this ability by unlocking the Whirlwind Feat and in this, you got a spinning attack that deals damage to the enemies and applies Slowed and Sapped to all impacted monsters.

Feats

Bruenor has three feat trees that allow him to be built in a variety of ways. The Forge tree focuses on support, The Anvil focuses on Defense and The Hammer focuses on offense.

The Forge Support Tree

Healer

This feat increases Bruenor’s HP to 100%

Athletic

For Evades and Dodges 15% reduction in the Stamina Cost.

Endurance

Max stamina bonus of 10%

Keen Mind

Cooldown reduction of 15%

Scavenger

Useable drops increased by 1.

Lucky

Gold drop bonus of 7%.

Persuasive

In Kevin’s Cairn 10% reduction in Merchant rates.

Pack Rat

Useable capacity is incremented by 1

The Hammer Offense Tree

Dungeon Delver

Against the Elites, Bruenor will get a 15% damage bonus

Battle Master

After blocking an attack you will get a 15% damage bonus for 5 seconds.

Inspiring Leader

Physical damage bonus of 5% to all allies and self.

Charger

After sprinting 10% physical damage bonus for 3 seconds.

Grudge Bearer

After Parrying 20% physical damage bonus for 5 seconds.

The Anvil Defense Tree

Tough

Bruenor gains max HP bonus of 10%.

Shield Master

On blocks, Bruenor has a -15% Stamina Cost.

Defender

Armor Bonus of 15%

Resilient

Elemental Resistance Bonus of 15%

Heavy Armor Master

Armor Bonus of 25%

Indomitable

When below 40% HP you will get a 30% Armor Bonus.

Dwarven Fortitude

Condition Resistance bonus of 20%.

Blessing of the All-Father

150% of the Constitution is converted into elemental resistance.