The highly awaited spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is finally here in the form of a co-op dungeon brawler. To get you started with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, we have prepared this beginners guide with handy tips and tricks to explain the basics.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Beginners Guide

D&D: Dark Alliance features both solo and multiplayer game modes. While in Solo, you won’t have to worry about planning in advance that much, but if you are playing with friends, then you will have to coordinate and plan to start Team Attacks and more.

To ensure proper cohesion and teamwork, our D&D Dark Alliance guide will provide tips that should help beginners as well as veterans of the genre.

Choose Character Carefully

In D&D: Dark Alliance, make sure to choose your character carefully, as each character has its own playstyle and abilities. Characters in D&D are like classes, and there are a total of 4 characters that you can choose from, Drizzt, who is a DPS ranger, Catti-Brie, who is an archer, Wulfgar, who is a barbarian and Bruenor, who is a tank.

If you like to play close quarters, you can choose the barbarian and fighter class characters. If you want to play from a range, you can pick up Drizzt or Catti as they are good at long-range combat.

Upgrade Consumables

In Dark Alliance, you will obtain gold as you complete different missions and battles. Make sure to use this gold to upgrade your gear, consumables and potions. You can buy new consumables from the Merchant and also upgrade them to further increase their effectiveness.

Explore the World for Gear and Gold

In Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, you will find some paths and dead ends away from your linear, story progressing path. Make sure to explore these paths to find some chests which contain XP, gold and gear rewards.

Run Away When in Danger

While in a fight, if you feel like you are in danger and may die, then just try to escape the combat area. Your enemies cannot follow you out of the fight zone so you can run away and then recuperate and then return to the fight arena when you are ready again.

Plan Your Gear Loadout Before a Dungeon

You can only change your gear in between missions. When you start a mission with a certain gear, you will not be able to swap it before completing the missions. So make sure you are comfortable with your weapons and armor before jumping on a mission.

Set Bonuses

In D&D: Dark Alliance, the more items you wear from an armor set, the higher its bonus will get. So whenever you find an armor piece, don’t discard or sell it as you may need it later on to complete an armor set.

Purchase New Moves

To allow more freedom over your class and character, you can purchase new moves to replace old ones. New moves can be bought from the Moves tab in the player menu.