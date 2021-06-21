This Is Not The Right Time For New Switch Pro Announcement, Says Nintendo President

The long-rumored (and fan-dubbed) Nintendo Switch Pro console upgrade has still not been announced and from the looks of it, Nintendo fans should not expect an announcement to happen in the coming months as well.

Speaking with The Washington Post in a recent interview, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser stated that Nintendo is in no rush to introduce any new hardware, at least not at the moment. He noted that the right time to do so involves a number of factors and as such, Nintendo will continue focusing on its upcoming lineup of new games for the existing Nintendo Switch.

“We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake. It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience.

“And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at.”

Nintendo was recently reported to announce its Switch Pro upgrade before the all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) which concluded last week. The plan was apparently for Nintendo to announce the hardware first and allow its publishers to showcase its new games at E3 2021 to accentuate capabilities of the improved hardware. That plan never came to pass.

Nintendo has previously been rumored to be looking into a mini-LED upgrade for a better backlit display with a better battery life, which will work in tandem with improved hardware to support 4K resolution.

Nintendo has also been rumored to be discontinuing its current Nintendo Switch model by replacing it with the new Switch Pro to sell alongside the smaller Switch Lite at a price point over $300.