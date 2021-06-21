Battlefield 2042 Maps Have Multiple “Clusters Of Objectives”

Battlefield 2042 will have some of the largest multiplayer maps ever to grace the franchise and they are all part of a new map-design philosophy.

While speaking during an extended Xbox Games Showcase (via MP1st) last week, design director Daniel Berlin stated that scale (or the size of the map) was not the only factor developer DICE considered for designing the new Battlefield 2042 maps. DICE had to make sure that players still found plenty of action regardless of whether they are fighting on the edge of a map or in the center.

“Clustering” is what DICE is calling its new map-design philosophy which basically splits the map into several sections where each section contains “clusters of objectives” for players to fight over. Hence reducing concerns around trekking repeatedly from one point to another and becoming isolated from heated skirmishes in case of the new, larger Battlefield 2042 maps.

“We altered our way of handling level design, because it wasn’t just a simple as making it (map) bigger, and portion the locations. It just doesn’t work that way. So we’ve leaned on a new type of design mentality that we’re calling “clustering.” Now with clustering (it) means you’ll have a massive battlefield in front of you. But within this massive battlefield, you have particular clusters of objectives.”

Battlefield 2042 will feature seven multiplayer maps at launch among which is Breakaway, the largest map ever in the Battlefield franchise and which was particularly designed to cater large-scale all-out warfare. Manifest, another one of the new maps, is larger than Caspian Border from Battlefield 3. Irreversible dwarfs even El Alamein from Battlefield 1942.

The new installment comes bearing support for 128 players per match to account for the larger maps to further escalate the chance of mayhem. Battlefield 2042 however will only support 128 players on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles and PC. The previous-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be limited to 64 players instead.

Battlefield 2042 releases on October 22 as a live service product, meaning that there will be plenty of new maps coming down the road with potentially new dynamic events and other related surprises.