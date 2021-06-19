Bayonetta 3 Development Is Still Progressing Well Despite E3 Absence, Says Nintendo

Even though Platinum Games did get a bit of a showing at this year’s E3 event, many fans of the studio knew that something was missing in the form of everyone’s favorite gun-shoed Umbra Witch. However, Nintendo says that Bayonetta 3 development is still progressing well despite the game’s absence.

Platinum Games’ only shown game at the event was Babylon’s Fall, an action game that appears to have undergone some changes from the fast-paced single-player game that it was when it was first announced in 2019, now being a multiplayer game that doesn’t look as fast as it did.

Bayonetta 3 was fist announced back in 2017, though nothing has been shown of the game since then in four years. Nintendo’s reassurance that the game was still coming along also didn’t include any sort of release window, so there’s no telling how far along the game actually is in development.

Even if Bayonetta 3 development isn’t very close to its release, it’s not the first time this has happened for the series. The original Bayonetta game came out in 2009. Bayonetta 2 followed a similar five years later, in 2014. Of course, it was three years until Bayonetta 3 was announced, and the game is still nowhere in sight now.

This also isn’t the only time that a highly anticipated Nintendo game has been announced and then lain quiet for several years. Metroid Prime 4 was also announced in 2017, and aside from an update from Nintendo that they were returning the game to Retro Studios after being dissatisfied with Bandai Namco Studios’ work.

Considering that Bayonetta is essentially Platinum Games’s mascot character by this point, it’s no surprise that the studio is taking its time with Bayonetta 3 development. Hopefully, whenever Platinum decides that the the game is ready to come out, it will all end up worth it in the end.