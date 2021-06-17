Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 Graffiti Wall Locations Guide

One of the challenges of Week 2 of FN Season 7 tasks you with finding the locations of Graffiti Walls near the Catty Corner or Hydro 16 plant. In this Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Graffiti Wall Locations guide, we will tell you where to find these graffiti walls so that you can easily complete the challenge.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Graffiti Wall Locations

While you know where the locations are on the map as shown below, the exact graffiti walls can be tricky to locate. Thankfully, we have explained their locations precisely below so you will have no trouble finding these graffiti walls in FN Season 7.

Hydro 16 Graffiti Wall Location

Hydro 16 is the plant close to the Dam. The Graffiti Wall is at the dam and the building here. You have to get to the water below to the north of the dam to find the one near the dam.

The other one is on the wall of the Hydro 16 building at the same level as the dam graffiti. The graffiti here will be of an alien so it shouldn’t be hard to miss!

Catty Corner Graffiti Wall Location

This Graffiti is not exactly at the Catty Corner. In fact, you will find this Graffiti wall close to the Catty Corner, a bit away from the location itself. You have to go a short distance on the east side of Catty Corner to finding this Wall.

It is close to the sealed vault. You have to travel along the road leading towards the vault doors and you will find both Graffiti Walls nearby.

Reward

This challenge rewards players with 30,000 Battle Pass XP.