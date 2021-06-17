Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.23 is Live Today, No PS4 Specific Fixes

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has been busy in fixing the game. We have received multiple updates for the game but it’s still far from being perfect. Now, CD Projekt Red has released Patch 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077. Although the patch includes various fixes, it doesn’t include any specific PS4 related fixes in the patch notes. Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 update mainly fixes different quest bugs and some crash and performance fixes are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.23 Update Patch Notes Today

If you are looking for the complete Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 notes, they are as following:

Quests & Open World

Space Oddity

Fixed an issue where the “Open the package” objective could change location.

Gig: Family Matters

Fixed an issue where Juliet’s car could disappear on sight after completing the quest.

Fixed a streaming issue in Juliet’s house.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to enter Juliet’s house if the player didn’t meet either of the Attribute requirements.

The Heist

Fixed an issue where Jackie could go through glass.

Fixed an issue preventing some guards from attacking the player.

Fixed an issue where the “Search the Arasaka officer” objective could remain active after fulfilling it.

Fixed an issue where the mech didn’t spawn in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where some Arasaka guards could clip through the door.

Fixed an issue where some guards could spawn on player’s sight.

Fixed an issue where Arasaka officer’s body could be unaccessible, making the player unable to loot the shard and blocking progression.

The Nomad

Removed unnecessary button prompts.

The Hunt

The news segment in the shard from River will now properly play audio.

The Beast in Me

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked if the player left Claire after the Santo Domingo race too early.

Queen of the Highway

Fixed an issue where the Basilisk could clip through some of the trees.

Down on the Street

Fixed an issue where there were no quest-related dialogue options when talking to Wakako.

Forward to Death

Smoke and dust will no longer flicker when riding the Basilisk.

Gig: Goodbye, Night City

Fixed an issue where progression could get blocked after rescuing Bruce if the player called Delamain.

Path of Glory

Fixed an issue where V could get stuck in the AV if they stood at the landing spot before it arrived.

Gig: No Fixers

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to open the door to Dakota’s garage at the end of the quest.

Fixed an issue where Iris could teleport instead of walking.

Gig: Getting Warmer…

Fixed an issue where fixer’s car could drive straight through the intersection instead of turning right.

Fixed an issue where the prompt to use the coolant on 8ug8ear could still be selected while plugging her out, which could break the animation.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to pick up 8ug8ear.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could spawn underground, blocking progression.

Gig: Many Ways to Skin a Cat

Fixed an issue where notifications from Regina regarding this gig could appear during The Heist.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to connect to the computer after failing the quest by destroying the van, which resulted in player getting stuck.

Fixed an issue where progression could get stuck on the “Go to the Revere Courier Servies facilities” objective.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor

Fixed an issue where after collecting the information the next objective to send it to Regina wouldn’t appear.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: On Deaf Ears

Fixed an issue where after collecting the information the next objective to send it to Regina wouldn’t appear.

I Fought the Law

Fixed an issue where River wouldn’t be present at the meeting spot before entering Red Queen’s Race.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after killing a NPC and stealing their car, their body could get stuck in the car.

Adam Smasher will no longer receive damage during animations between his attack phases.

Fixed an issue where dropping a NPC’s body caused too much destruction.

Cataresist cyberware should now work properly.

Visual

Fixed Johnny’s spectral appearance in various quests.

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.

Fixed appearance of rocks in the Badlands.

The Pickup

Fixed an issue where one of the Maelstromers was T-posing.

Stability and performance

Numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay systems.

Memory optimizations and memory management improvements in various systems (reducing the number of crashes).

Various console CPU optimizations.

Memory and I/O improvement leading to fewer instances of NPCs with identical appearances spawning in the same area, and to improved streaming.

PC-specific

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to click the upgrade button while playing with 1280×720 resolution.

Fixed an issue where toggling the Windowed and Fullscreen modes with Alt+Enter made the game appear unresponsive.

[Steam] Changing language settings to default will now set it to the language of the Steam client.

A popup message asking to verify integrity of game data will now be displayed when incomplete or corrupted game data is detected.

Xbox-scpecific

Fixed an issue where signing out during a scene fade-out could result in the game being partially unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Pause Menu would open again on its own if the Xbox guide and the Pause Menu were closed in quick succession.

As you can see, the patch notes don’t feature any PS4 specific fixes. This might be odd as recently, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the game will be coming back to PlayStation Store. Since the game is coming back, many fans are expecting it be in quite better shape. However, Cyberpunk patch 1.23 tells a slight different story. In any case, those plethora of quest fixes will also work for PS4 and there should be less game-breaking bugs in the game for now.

While the game will be returning to PlayStation Store, both CD Projekt Red and Sony has told fans that this doesn’t mean the game is fixed. CD Projekt Red is still busy in fixing the game and it might be a while since it gets fully fixed.

If you want to download today’s Cyberpunk 2077 update, you can do so by turning on your console or PC. Once you try to run the game, it will automatically ask you to download it.