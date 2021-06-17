Baldur’s Gate 3 Possibilities Being Worked On To Please Divinity Fans

For the past year and a third, Larian Studios, the studio behind the Divinity: Original Sin games, has been working on Baldur’s Gate 3, the long-awaited next entry in the Dungeons and Dragons-based RPG series originally developed by BioWare. The team is now working to make Baldur’s Gate 3 possibilities equal Divinity’s in scale.

In an interview with Larian head Sven Vincke, GameSpot writer Dave Jewitt asked a number of questions about Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian’s plans to develop it further, considering that the game is still currently in early access and has yet to get a full release or a date for that release.

One of the many things that brought about Divinity’s popularity under Larian was the sheer amount of things there were to do in the world, and the number of actions you can take. Most NPCs in the world had quests you could go on (and could also die), and you also had a large number of different actions you could undertake.

Unfortunately, Dungeons and Dragons, being based on an existing system in an existing setting, is far less open than it would be if you were playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons not limited by coding or setting. But that doesn’t mean that Larian isn’t going to put in as many Baldur’s Gate 3 possibilities as they can.

There are already a number of funny incidentals to come across in the realms of Faerun that are currently available to players, whether it’s playing with children pretending to be merchants, finding an owlbear cub being used in chicken-chasing, or interrupting an intimate moment between a bugbear and a troll.

Either way, part of the fun of Dungeons and Dragons is being able to find amusing moments for yourself, so hopefully Larian will be able to give us plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 possibilities sometime in the future. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available exclusively on PC in Early Access. You can watch the interview with Sven Vincke by following this link.