The challenges for week 2 are now out. The start of the new season has been an exciting one with the addition of some enthralling challenges. This week, the challenges aren’t much demanding rather they just, require you to travel around the map. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 Challenges guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete all of them for your battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 Challenges

Here is a complete list of challenges for Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges.

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

Fortnite challenges this week are fairly simple, and you’ll need to play a few matches before you can get the hang of all of them. Follow our tips and you should be able to complete it smoothly.

Search Chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

This is a simple task, as players just need to search the chests either at the Corny Complex or the Lazy Lake. You need to collect seven chests in total to complete the challenge. Players simply need to focus while searching, and they will find the chests easily around these places.

Explosive Damage to Opponents or Opponent Structures

Players can use rocket launchers or grenades to cause damage. Alternatively, if you can get your hands on a boat, the rockets from that can also come in really handy.

Collect Spray Cans from Warehouses in Dirty Docks or Garages In Pleasant Park

Players should prefer completing this task in Dirty Docks than at Pleasant Park. This is because, at Pleasant Park, the players are exposed while, in Dirty Docks, they can move from one house to another safely.

Destroy Equipment at Satellite Stations

Players can visit the locations such as Discovery Dish, Weep Woods Dish, Dampy Dish, Defiant Dish, Dinky Dish, Destined Dish, or Dockside Dish. Here, the players can easily destroy IO equipment.

Search for a Graffiti Covered Wall at Hydro 16 or Catty Corner

This should be a much easier task for the players. They just need to visit any of these two places and search for the wall covered with graffiti.

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match

As we told you before that this week’s challenges demand you to travel around the map, so this challenge is the best example of that. Players need to visit five different locations during a match to complete the challenge.

Enter a UFO

Players can bump off a UFO and enter into the vehicle, or they can look for an already destroyed UFO at Food Fighter, Steamy Spaceship, or Cargo Craft.

Rewards

There are seven quests in total. Each quest rewards you with 30000 XP, which means a total of 210000 XP is available by completing seven challenges. Comparing to previous seasons, this is a good bit of amount. You can also unlock new characters as skins, such as Superman and Rick Sanchez. All you need is a huge amount of boost in your XP and earn Battle Stars by completing weekly challenges.