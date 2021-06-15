Gathering Zurpstones is part of a side-quest on the second planet Sargasso. The objective is that you need to find Zurpstones for Trudi, the flying Dragon Mount who is apparently too tired from all the partying she does to get them herself. In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Zurpstone Locations Guide, we’ll be showing you where all the Zurpstones are found.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Zurpstone Locations

This side quest for Zurpstones in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart becomes available after completing the Scarstu Debris Field planet and then returning to Outpost L51, Sargasso. Mort will give you this quest.

Finding the Initial 21 Zurpstones

Zurpstones are basically purple flowers that you have to hit yourself, a weapon or any object to collect. The first quest objective you will get will task you with finding 15 Zurpstones. The problem is the Zurpstones are on islands separated by toxic wastes.

The good thing is 21 can be found very close by, just jump from the platform to the first island you see using your warp, from there keep picking up Zurpstones in order, by jumping, gliding or riding crawlers to traverse the lakes. Getting all of them will result in you running around a complete loop leading you back to the outpost. You could alternatively get only 15, return and feed them to Trudi.

Now Mort will ask that you collect all 60 and will mark each one on your map. Getting all 21 saves you the trouble of having to backtrack to where you came from.

Get to 30 Zurpstones

After you hit the 30 Zurpstone mark and feed them to Trudi, she will now have enough energy to fly, now you can just fly out and reach all the others without having to worry for the planet and its hazards.

Get 45 Zurpstones

Although you can fly around, there will be some Zurpstones on top of a very tall building and no matter what you do, you won’t be able to get them even with Trudi. Just leave them for now and focus on getting a total of 45 that aren’t impossible to reach.

Getting the Last 15

After you have fed 45 Zerpstones to Trudi, you unlock her fire breath, now all you need to do to get the rest of the 15 Zurpstones is to shoot fireballs at them. After you have all 60 Mort, he will reward you with a Spybot, which will be necessary for unlocking the RYNO 8 gun.