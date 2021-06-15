In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Cordelion Collectibles Locations guide, we’ll guide you on how to fill your inventory with all the possible collectibles while on Cordelion.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Cordelion Collectibles Locations

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart never ceases to amaze us with all the collectibles embedded within its alien lands. Every other pocket dimension that you enter will have yet another rare collectible flashing before your eyes.

Cordelion too has some interesting collection of collectibles which include golden bolts, a spybot fragment, as well an armor piece. All of these collectibles will be found within the Kedaro station.

Gold Bolt Locations

Gold Bolt #1

Beginning in the north, slide down the icy ramps and stop before you slide off the land itself. Once you’re at the base, peak over the rails and you’ll find a Blizon crystal. This Blizon crystal will be your gateway to the first golden bolt.

Do not try jumping over to the crystal, unless you’re on a suicide mission. Look for rocks nearby that are laid out to form a ramp-like structure. Use your thrusters to build up speed, and then jump using the ramp to make it to the Blizon crystal. Hit the crystal and the golden bolt will appear.

Gold Bolt #2

For the second golden bolt, head to the eastern edge of the map. Find a door that’s broken and can’t decide if it wants to stay open, or close itself. make your way into the room, without being squashed by the door. The golden bolt is located in the right corner, by the stairs.

Gold Bolt #3

This last collectible is located underwater, near one of the Raritanium crystals. Use your wall climbing shoes to climb over the underwater cliffs. The golden bolt is located on top of one of these cliffs.

Ryno Spybot

This location can be seen from the map, it’s towards the middle of the station. The spybot fragment is located on a small platform near the roof.

Captain Starshield Chest

Head left from the spybot location and you’ll find another Blizon crystal. Hit it, to reveal the pocket dimension that contains the Captain Starshield chest. Inside the pocket dimension, shoot the inflatable trampolines to craft your way to the collectible.