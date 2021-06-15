A bunch of collectibles are scattered around Ardolis in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and in this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ardolis Collectibles Locations guide will help you find all collectibles by letting you know their locations.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ardolis Collectibles Locations

The region of Ardolis in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart has Two Gold Bolts, Two Armor Pods and a single CraiggerBear waiting to be collected. Let’s look at where to find all of them below!

Gold Bolts Locations

Gold Bolt #1

When you are in the Trials of the Pirates in the northwestern part of Ardolis, you will find a glitched console. Interact with it and clear it out. This will get you your first Gold Bolt.

Gold Bolt #2

Be on the lookout for this one in the Speedle section. This one will to the right of a flaming ring and some explosive barrels will be nearby.

Armor Pods

Armor Pod #1 – Robot Pirate Helmet

The fist armor pod is a reward for the pirate trials. You’ll get the Robot Pirate Helmet from this pod.

Armor Pod #2 – Captain Starshield Boots

You need to enter the Pocket Dimension. It is on the beach below the base. Once you enter the dimension, use Hookshots to get to the Armor pod, that gives you Captain Starshield Boots.

CraiggerBear

One CraiggerBear can be found in Ardolis. After you get the Robot Pirate Helmet we mentioned before, look in the corner of the room before exiting the trials to find the CraiggerBear.