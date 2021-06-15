Katsuhiro Harada Isn’t Very Sympathetic About Tekken 7 Rollback Netcode

In any online game, internet connectivity is paramount whenever you go into multiplayer, and fighting games are no exception. In a game environment where reaction times are still beholden to internet speeds, many players have been clammering for Tekken 7 rollback netcode for some time, but lead director Katsuhiro Harada isn’t very sympathetic.

Rollback netcode is a way that’s popped into prominence over the past year due to the greater increase in online multiplayer for fighting games. Rollback netcode helps the game adjust to lag and sync up player inputs to help players be able to block on time and land hits that with lag they might have missed.

Such a service is very important to many fighting game members, who have now targeted Tekken’s rather bad netcode to implement such a service. Harada’s response however, in a recent interview, was just telling Tekken fans to wait for their local internet infrastructure to improve.

Considering that said internet infrastructure often never has plans to be improved or can take years to get it done, Tekken 7 rollback netcode is likely the only option many players have if they want to play online and be able to get fair matchups.

Fighting games that currently include rollback netcode include Street Fighter 5, Guilty Gear Strive, and Brawlhalla, so with some of the biggest fighting games on the market making use of it, there’s no reason that Tekken shouldn’t also make use of the same kind of netcode, especially if it means it makes the game better.

Harada’s statement likely means that there won’t be any Tekken 7 rollback netcode in the future, and there might not even be any for Tekken 8, whenever that game comes out. Tekken players may have to stomach bad online matches plagued by lag if this is the case, though Harada might change his mind at some point in the future. In the meantime, Tekken players will just have to deal.