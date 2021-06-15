Cyberpunk 2077 Has Suddenly Appeared On PlayStation Store [Update]

Update:

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on PlayStation Store again on June 21, 2021.

Original Report:

Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be finally allowing the sale of Cyberpunk 2077 on its PlayStation Store.

The game suddenly appeared on the digital marketplace earlier today (via IGN) but only in name. Cyberpunk 2077, at the time of writing, can be searched for on the PlayStation Store and can be wish-listed or followed. While an option to purchase the game is still missing, owners of the digital version are now able to download the game directly from the PlayStation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store last year due to its unplayable state on PlayStation 4. The game was riddled with issues at launch and was particularly a complete mess on previous-generation consoles which included Xbox One as well.

With a whole lineup of disappointed owners requesting refunds, Sony decided to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from sale until developer CD Projekt Red improves the state of its troubled game.

A couple of months back, senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski stated that the delisting of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store has been affecting sales across all of the other platforms as well. The main reason being that the delisting continues to “influence purchasing decisions of not only those playing on PlayStation but also on other platforms.”

Nowakowski noted at the time that Cyberpunk 2077 has been inching “closer than further” to returning to the PlayStation Store. However, “the final call” stands with Sony. It appears that following recent updates, the improved state of the game has convinced Sony to reverse its earlier decision.

CD Projekt Red will continue to improve Cyberpunk 2077 until the end of 2021 before moving on to new projects in 2022. The developer has a busy roadmap ahead where it will also be releasing the next-generation native version of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to forego the need of backwards compatibility. That and more major updates and patches to iron out as many bugs and glitches as possible.