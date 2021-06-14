Avalanche’s Contraband Might Support 4-Player Co-Op

Contraband will be the “most ambitious and spectacular game” to date from developer Avalanche Studios, best known for the Just Cause franchise.

According to an announcement trailer during Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier today, Contraband will be all about pulling off heists in an open world inspired by the 1970s.

While details are slim at the time of writing, the announcement trailer suggests that players will be able to prepare themselves for every heist. That includes going over blueprints and equipping all sorts of weapons and gadgets.

Contraband will focus on cooperative play and as such, players will be able to partner with friends (or strangers) to pull off the perfect job. However, Avalanche Studios remains to confirm just how many players will be able to join a co-op session and if there will be a solo option as well. Considering the jeep shown in the announcement trailer, the limit will probably be up to four players.

Contraband will be Xbox-exclusive since the game comes under the label of publisher Xbox Game Studios. Avalanche Studios has not confirmed a cross-generation Xbox release and for the time being has only confirmed the game to be taking full advantage of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

“To fully deliver on our vision for Contraband, we have an amazing team at Avalanche Studios that are pushing the boundaries with the next generation of our Apex Engine, the technology behind all our games, including the Just Cause series. We built the engine to unlock the creativity of our developers and we’re excited to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of Xbox Series X|S.”

Contraband has not been given a release window and hence, fans should not expect gameplay footage to arrive anytime soon. The game however will be coming to PC alongside the new Xbox Series consoles.