This Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Heart Boss guide walks you through the best list of weapons used against the Heart Boss and few tips and tricks on defeating the Boss with no damage taken.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Heart Boss

Once you’re at the Heart Chamber, you’re given an Objective to Destroy the Heart. The Heart Boss consists of 6 Nodes which you must destroy in order to defeat the Boss.

There’s a large percentage health meter of the Heart Boss on top of the screen. This meter depletes depending upon your choice of weapons. In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Heart Boss fight, you’ll mainly be using 5 different types of weapons. Weapons such as:

Blast Pistol

The Executor

Drillpack

Peacemaker

Blackhole Vortex

Make sure to upgrade all of your weapons to level 5 before fighting the Heart Boss.

How to Defeat the Heart

Start off the fight by using the Blast Pistol to knock down at least one or two of the Boss’s Heart Nodes. Keep in mind that, to destroy the nodes, you must aim with precision otherwise you’ll be wasting your ammo.

Once you’re locked on to the target, shoot at the nodes (red-colored objects) to destroy them.

Furthermore, you’ll be using the Executor after taking out a few nodes. The Executor is a futuristic weapon able to fire single or quadruple barrels of plasma, making it the best choice to deal with multiple side enemies in the Heart Chamber.

Shift to Drillpack once you’ve taken out half of the boss’s health percentage. At this point in the fight, multiple portals are opened through which several side enemies come out to divert your mind from the actual boss fight.

Using the Drillpack can help you in taking them down while still focusing on dropping the nodes. Swap to Peacemaker once you’ve knocked down half of the Heart Nodes and shift your focus completely towards the side enemies coming out from the portals.

If the enemies manage to come in close range; which they will switch back to Blast pistol for close-range shots, the Blast pistol is a triple barrel weapon capable of taking out multiple enemies at once, making the fight easier for you.

During the last stage of the Heart Boss fight in Ratchet & Clank, when you’ve successfully taken down all six Heart Nodes, the Heart Boss discharges an electrical charge. Simply switch to the Blackhole Vortex (a weapon capable of firing bullets at a rapid speed) to finally defeat the Heart Boss and complete the Destroy the Heart Objective.