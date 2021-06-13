Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart has many interesting bosses to fight, one of which is the giant robot Francois! In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Francois Boss guide, we will let you know how to defeat Francois and come out victorious in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Francois Boss

Francois is a giant robot the pirates send to kill you. Before the fight, you jump into Zurkie’s Battleplex and face off against normal pirates. To get to the boss, you have to survive through 5 consecutive waves of pirate enemies.

Once all the enemies are killed, Pierre comes on a hovering platform crying that he has sprained his ankle and cannot fight., but his “Less Handsome Stunt Double” will tag in; sending Francois.

Attacks and Patterns

Francois is a giant robot and slow in movement. He has a launcher in one hand and a huge hammer-like second hand.

From the launcher, Francois constantly launches rockets at you. These rockets have a definite aim that will follow you around for a bit before locking on. The rockets are not homing so all you need to do is keep moving.

Francois will occasionally leap towards you, sending out a shockwave as he lands. If you stay close to him even after that, Francois will slam his hammer hand and again create a more devastating shockwave.

It’s best to keep your distance from Francois as dealing with his ranged attacks is much easier than dealing with the shockwaves.

When Francois’s health drops to around 40% he starts summoning minions to help him. These small robots are not so dangerous, but a huge nuisance and can become a threat if they manage to gang up on you. It’s best to kill them as well, as they drop health, and ammo, allowing you to replenish your supplies.

Though it’s not an attack of Francois, you have to watch out for different environmental hazards. The stage you fight Francois on has many jets that spew out flames at different intervals. They do flash before firing, warning the player, but it better to make sure you avoid them. Since you will be in motion most of the time, best to keep an eye on these jets as well.

How to Defeat Francois

Francois boss fight is not difficult at all. The only thing you have to do is constantly keep moving to avoid getting hit by the rockets. While doing so keep an eye out for the jets on the platform.

The next thing to look out for is to stay away from Francois itself. He will deal damage to anything in his path as he walks forward. Keep the pressure on from ranged attacks.

When minions are summoned, use Mr. Fungi weapon to distract the enemies or a Topiary Sprinkler at them or Francois to immobilize them. This provides enough breathing room for you to gather yourself.

Using long-range weapons with decent damage will be the best option in the first part of the fight, when the only enemy you have to focus on is Francois.

Once the minions start to come, using weapons with area of effect allows you to clear out the minions while damaging Francois as well. Keep on your feet and dodging all of Francois’s attacks and he will go down in no time.