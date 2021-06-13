Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart has finally dropped onto the PS5. We have compiled few tips and tricks to get you accustomed to the game and its mechanics in this Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Essential Tips guide. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Essential Tips

To get you started with Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, here are some essential tips and tricks that you should keep in mind.

Diversify the weapon usage

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a huge number of weapons, with each one having a unique functionality. Some of these weapons are more suited for short-range like The Enforcer and some are suited for long-range like Mr. fungi.

The more you use the weapon, the faster it will level up, with Level 5 being the highest for all the weapons. You can also add an additional perk at level 5 that will enhance the power and effectiveness of the weapon.

As you progress through the game, you will notice that multiple weapons play an identical role in the battlefield. So it will become easier for you to choose 2-3 specific weapons for all the battles.

But if you stick with 2-3 specific weapons, you won’t be able to see how the other weapons will function if they level up. Some weapons are not so effective at their initial levels but if they level up, they become pretty effective and deadly just like the Negatron Collider which is not so effective at first but becomes a pretty effective weapon at level 5. Every time you use this weapon, It causes an explosion at the end of each attack.

Diversifying your weapon usage also comes in handy because certain weapons are more suited for certain situations and missions while others are not. Even if you think some weapons are pretty much similar but still, they have some distinct strengths as well.

So, it is highly advised to diversify the weapon usage.

Frequently throw out your supports

If you are surrounded by enemies on all fronts, especially in Boss Fights, instead of going all in with your weapons, use the support weapons to solidify your defense and even the odds.

Mr. Fungi, Glove of Doom, Cold Snap and the Topiary Sprinkler can be used to divert the enemy’s attention, provide supporting fire, and to immobilize the enemies. Throw multiple of these at the start of the fight to even out the odds.

Cold Snap can be used to slow down your enemies and to give a breathing room. It can be used to incapacitate enemies quickly.

Explore the game

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart may seem like a linear game at first but as you progress through the game, it opens up more than you’d expect. There are some areas in the game which you can explore however and wherever you want. Don’t just stick to the main story. Instead explore these open areas to get your hands on Collectibles and Raritanium.

Gather the Collectibles

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a lot of collectibles that you can collect that include Gold Bolts, Spy Bots, Armors, Craiggerbears, Lorbs, Zurpstones, and Raritanium. Raritanium is used in upgrading weapons while if you collect all Spy Bots, you will get a very special weapon.

Also, keep an eye out for Easter eggs and references to previous games!

Explore the Pocket Dimensions and complete the puzzles

While progressing through the game, you will run into rifts called Pocket Dimensions. Pocket dimensions are small challenge areas that present you platforming obstacle courses and reward you with Armor pieces. You can also skip these puzzles if it gets difficult. It is advised to thoroughly explore your surroundings to find these rifts to get Armor pieces as rewards.

Armor and Buffs

Although each armor piece gives you certain buff, but these buffs are applied even if that armor piece is equipped or not. That means, you will get the buffs from every single armor piece in your collection.

Weapon Leveling

The more you use a weapon in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the faster it will level up with Level 5 being the highest for all the weapons. You can also upgrade your weapons with Raritanium. Instead of wasting your Raritanium on upgrading all of your weapons, only upgrade few weapons that you use frequently. Upgrading your favorite weapons will open up the Gold Cell Pathways in the Upgrade Tree.

D-Pad Quick Swap

You can use your D-Pad to switch weapon quickly. You can map a total of 4 weapons to each direction. So make sure to map your favorite weapons to each direction of the D-Pad.

Complete the arena challenges to earn rewards

You will gain access to Gladiator Arena once you get to the Scar Stew. Complete the challenges of the arena to get some amazing rewards like Bolts, Gold Bots, Spy Bots, Raritanium etc. The whole arena does not get unlocked at the same time. Different cups of Arena get unlocked at different point in the story.

Shared Progression

Ratchet and Rivet shares the progression in the game. That mean you don’t have to upgrade your weapons twice. Progression, Upgrades, Collectibles and pretty much everything is shared among both Ratchet and Rivet.

Topiary Sprinkler

Support Weapon like Topiary Sprinkler can be used to divert the enemy’s attention and to immobilize the enemies by turning them into plants, especially during the Boss fights and fighting large number of enemies.

While they are immobilized, your attacks will deal greater damage to them. Throw multiple of these at the start of the fight to even out the odds. Topiary Sprinkler can be used to slow down your enemies and to give you some breathing room. Upgrade the Topiary Sprinkler to increase its effect.

Mr. Fungi

Just like Topiary Sprinkler, Mr. Fungi is also a support weapon that can be used to divert the enemy’s attention and provide support by firing Mushroom Sentinels at your enemies, especially during the Boss fights and fighting large number of enemies.

Throw multiple of these at the start of the fight to even out the odds and draw agro from the enemies. Upgrade the Topiary Sprinkler to increase its effect.

Side Quests

Although Side Quests are optional, but they don’t pop just right away. Most of the time, side quests will become available in a particular planet after you have finished the main quest there. So, it is highly advised to check your map before leaving the area to ensure that you haven’t missed any side quests.

Buy New Weapons

Instead of hoarding Bolts, use these bolts to buy new weapons especially those that are beneficial to you.

Take Advantage of the rifts

In the battle arena, instead of staying at one place and moving only left or right, use the rifts to avoid the enemy fire. If you think that the fight is getting out of your hands, you can use these rifts to get away from the fights.

Check your map for collectibles

As you explore, make sure to check your map often as the game marks the collectibles on the map if you get close to them. You won’t be able to get all collectibles in the one go. Some collectibles are meant to be collected later in the game.

Side mission on Ardolis

Complete the Treasure Hunt Side mission on Ardolis to get an item that will highlight the icon of every available collectible except Craiggerbears, on your map, as a reward. That will make things easier for you if you are only looking to collect the Collectibles.