There’s a decent variety of weapons found in Ratchet and Clank. Each weapon comes with a unique specification that makes it different from the rest of the weapons. There are a total of 20 weapons in Ratchet and Clank. In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Weapons Guide, you’ll come to know what these weapons are best at, as we made sure to include all weapons with their specifications.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Weapons

You’ll find a number of weapons in Ratchet & Clank, each amusing and enjoyable to use. The best thing is, your experience won’t get repetitive since you’ll always have something new to jump to as the game progresses. However, selecting the right weapon in Ratchet & Clank can be the difference between winning and losing an encounter.

Studying bosses in the game and understanding which weapon to pick is a vital part of turning the tides in your favor. That’s why we’ve jotted down a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Weapons Guide, so you can get familiar with the mechanics of the game’s weapon arsenal.

Below are the 20 weapons in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart listed in detail:

Blackhole Vortex

The most suitable weapon to use in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This Minigun comes with maximum number of ammo and is capable of firing bullets at a rapid speed and the enemies coming in contact with it explode after getting killed.

Keep an eye out for ‘overheating’ though and you’ll be unstoppable in the field.

Migraine

A long-ranged weapon used for slowing time down while shooting enemies in sight. This weapon is capable of shooting multiple bullets simultaneously.

Lightning Strike

Used as a stun gun, the Lightning Strike is used for electrifying enemies. That’s not where the madness stops with this weapon though. You’ll find yourself chaining lightning to other enemies, making this awfully impressive with larger mob groups.

Pixelizer

Like the name says, this weapon has the ability to pixelize enemies and allows you to charge shots causing chaos in bigger areas as well.

Doom Blades

A weapon that mainly depends upon your aiming skills. The Doom Blades shoots blades towards the enemy, bounces off of them and splits in half upon coming in contact. Also, it comes with an auto-aim so not much assistance is needed to use this weapon.

Apocalypse Glove

A really special weapon that shoots out DoomEggs which releases Agent of Dooms from it. These Agents are capable of biting the enemies close to them before self-destructing.

Executor

A weapon based upon modern technology; the Executor is capable of firing as many bullets as you want in one round. It’s able to fire single or quadruple barrels of plasma to take out any enemy coming in contact with its hit.

Shatterbomb

An AoE Weapon used for shooting grenades that explode on impact. This weapon is used against larger-sized opponents in a fight, and once upgraded can make the opponents explosives for your use.

Blast Pistol

A triple-barreled weapon is able to fire three hot plasmas at once. This weapon can literally melt your enemies to the ground if your aim is precise.

Mr. and Ms. Fungal

This weapon fits in the attention-seeking category as it diverts the attention of enemies. This weapon is really helpful when you’re taking on multiple enemies at once, using this weapon can lure their attention away from you while you take care of another business.

Peacemaker

Regardless of the name, this weapon is nowhere near a peacemaker. It shoots out rockets which break down into mini-rockets upon contact. Definitely one of our favorites in the huge Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Weapons Arsenal.

Bombardier

One of the weapons in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Use this weapon to shoot a drone and sit back to take a look at the destruction it causes while going in a straight line and releasing bombs.

Cold Snap

Used for releasing cold air that freezes the nearby enemies. Simply shoot air out of the weapon, wait for a while as the gas left behind slowly starts to freeze any enemy coming in its range.

Ricochet

A defensive weapon used for wrecking up the enemies. Use it to release a projectile that is capable of striking the enemies several times while bouncing off them. For additional damage, make sure to time the bounce.

Bouncer

Bouncer is a weapon that you’ll find during the challenge mode. This weapon is able to release grenades that break down into mini grenades once coming in contact with the enemy. The Bouncer is an amazing alternate for explosive weapons.

Topiary Sprinkler

Another stun weapon in the list. The Topiary Sprinkler positions a sprinkler that is able to stun the enemies before turning them into topiaries.

Void Repulser

The Void Repulser is a defensive type weapon that provides you with a shield which takes in all of the enemy’s attacks. You can also use it to shoot an energy blast and once you’ve upgraded this weapon, you can throw back projectile shot in your way.

Drillhound

A weapon used for releasing a hound and two drillpups at your enemy. Make sure to lock on so they move faster and can easily burst on the enemy’s face.

Neutron Collider

Used for charging up a beam which when shot, goes through several enemies and finally meets an endpoint where it explodes.

RYNO

The most unique weapon out of all. The RYNO weapon is capable of firing an energy ball in the air which opens multiple portals through which un-named objects fall out from and furthermore those objects cause an explosion when striking the ground.