Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Reveal Shows Real-Time Weapon Modifications

Battlefield 2042 has received its promised gameplay reveal which demonstrates how players will be able to customize their weapons with different attachments in real time to immediately adapt their gunplay.

According to new gameplay footage revealed by Microsoft during its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier today, Battlefield 2042 will no longer force players to leave their matches to either choose or edit different loadouts for a new weapon-loadout.

They will instead be able to bring up a new Crysis-like in-game menu which allows them to quickly switch between available weapon attachments on the fly. That includes being able to change the sights, barrels, grips, and magazine size/type with a few clicks.

Hence, as an example, players can survive a close-quarters skirmish before taking cover to attach a scope or armor-pierecing rounds for long- or medium-ranged combat. Battlefield 2042 will still have a default loadout but players can customize them on the go at any point on the field.

Be warned though, players will not be able to shoot their weapons while accessing the new weapon-modification system. Hence, as showcased in the E3 2021 gameplay reveal trailer below at the 1:35 mark, players will have to find cover such as when riding in an elevator.

Battlefield 2042 was already confirmed to feature sudden tornadoes that move around the map to sweep players away. The new gameplay reveal now brings focus to rolling sandstorms and how players will have to time their gunfights to ensure they are not caught in the sands.

The new trailer, revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, shows off the game’s futuristic weapons of war, real-time destructive weather like tornadoes and sandstorms, and massive maps that support up to 128 players at once.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on October 22, 2021 as a live service game. There will be seasonal battle passes to purchase in addition to free content delivered on a regular basis.