The RYNO 8 is one of the 20 weapons you are going to have in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This is definitely a weapon to watch for as it’s a staple for the series and usually the most powerful. In this guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about getting the RYNO 8 weapon in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How to get the RYNO 8 in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

RYNO 8 is an end-game weapon that’s useful while playing the game in Challenge Mode. Since the theme of Ratchet and Clank Rift apart is dimensional rifts, its appropriate that the RYNO 8 opens a rift and drops down a random object that explodes.

To get this amazing weapon you will have to find all the hidden Spybots in the game.

The Spybots you have to find total of 10. You can get all these Spybots from exploration and as rewards for the side quests and the Battleplex Challenges.

Spybots

All 10 Spybots that you will find on the different planets in Ratchet and Clark: Rift Apart are listed below.

CORSON V

SARGASSO

BLIZAR PRIME

SAVALI

ZURKIE’S

TORREN IV

CORDELION

ARDOLIS

VICERON

You can only get the RYNO 8 after successfully collecting all the Spybots. After collecting all the Spybots listed above you will be called by Ms. Zurkon.

She will tell you that the weapon is ready to be collected. You just have to go to any of the Ms. Zurkon vendors on any of the available planets and collect this weapon.

The best part is you don’t even need to pay for this weapon it is available to be collected free of cost. RYNO 8 is still a great deadly weapon to have in the game, but you can still upgrade it by spending Raritanium to make it even deadlier.

Trophy

When you have this weapon in your arsenal, you will also unlock the Aim to Misbehave trophy!