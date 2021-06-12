Raritanium is one of the special currencies of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Raritanium Farming guide, we will explain how to earn this currency quickly.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Raritanium Farming

In Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you will need Raritanium currency to upgrade your equipment and weapons at Mrs. Zurkon’s Shop.

Raritanium is obtained as a reward for completing boss fights, defeating high-level enemies and also by completing different challenges and mini-games. The number of Raritanium you receive generally varies upon the difficulty of the task you complete.

Raritanium can also be obtained by smashing blue crystals which are marked at different locations on the map Use your hammer or wrench to smash the crystal and obtain Raritanium.

How to get Raritanium Quickly

The quickest way to farm Raritanium in Rift Apart is by playing the ‘Twice as Nice’ challenge. It is the final event of Zurkie’s Battleplex Gold Cup. You get a total of 18 Raritanium for winning the event and defeating different bosses during it as well.

The number of Raritanium earned from Twice as Nice can also be increased by equipping the Lombax Praetoria Armor. This Armor set provides you 20% more Raritanium, meaning you will be able to gain a total of 22 Raritanium for winning the Zurkie Battleplex Gold Cup.

Another way to get Raritanium fast is by unlocking the Map-O-Matic upgrade. This upgrade will reveal all the collectibles by marking them on the map, making it easier for you to find locations where you can go and get Raritanium.

Uses

As mentioned in the beginning, Raritanium is required to upgrade your weapons at Mrs. Zurkon’s Shop. This is important, as you will need the best weapons you can have in the later part of the game where the enemies you face will be alot tougher than earlier in the game.