In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gold Bolt Locations guide, we will take a look at the locations of all the Gold Bolts in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. We will discuss each of these locations step by step from one to the next. There will be tips and tricks as well to help you out in finding them. Let’s get started:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gold Bolt Locations

There are a total of 25 Gold Bolts in Ratchet and Clank and we will cover the location of each of them, categorized by the planets where these Gold Bolts are found.

Nefarious City

Nefarious City Gold Bolt #1

The first one is in Nefarious City. You have to go right to where Mrs. Irkon is and you will see a path. This path will have a Magna boot section. This will lead to a little factory and you will find a Gold Bolt there.

Nefarious City Gold Bolt #2

You will find the second one when you are chasing Skid. You will see a little path down the side. You will Rift tether spots on the side after passing through the corridor. Go through that portal and then the next and the Gold bolt will be right in front of you.

Nefarious City Gold Bolt #3

The third and last bolt in the Nefarious city is near exactly where you started. Run along the wall, drop down and turn right. You will see the Bolt right in front of you.

Sargasso Gold Bolts

Sargasso Gold Bolt #1

This bolt is present in Sargasso. After you have taken out the goons in the area, you will see a place with a small tower-like structure and some buttons. The Gold Bolt will be behind it.

Sargasso Gold Bolt #2

Then you have to go behind the big building at the place where the main hardware of your ship is. You will come across a Rift Tether spot. Go through it and the bolt is right there.

Sargasso Gold Bolt #3

For this Gold Bolt, you need the power of flight. It’s right up there in the center of the rings along with the towers.

Scarstu Debris Field

Scarstu Debris Field Gold Bolt #1

This bolt is in Scarstu Debris Field. You will see a Magna boot spot above you. Go there and you will find the Gold Bolt.

Scarstu Debris Field Gold Bolt #2

The second one in the Scarstu Debris Field is present in the Bronze Cup. You will have to complete the Time Trial for the Speetle Course quickly. At the completion of this course, you will get a Gold Bolt.

Scarstu Debris Field Gold Bolt #3

Then you have to turn back to Sarstu Debris Field. Now you will have a silver cup available to you. Finish the challenge and you will get the gold bolt.

Savali Gold Bolts

Savali Gold Bolt #1

The next two bolts are present in Savali. You will see that there are three buttons on the right-hand side of the map that you need to press. When you do a portal opens up and the Gold Bolt is right through this portal.

Savali Gold Bolt #2

This bolt is at the bottom right of the Map. You will see a UFO type vehicle that has the bolt in it. Just chase it and climb on top to get the Bolt. There is another Gold Bolt on Savali but you need to be very further in the game.

Savali Gold Bolt #3

Later in the game when you have to head back to Savali, go to the catacombs where there is a glitch puzzle in that room. Solve it and you will get the Gold Bolt.

Blizar Prime

Blizar Prime Gold Bolt #1

Next, we will have to go to Blizar Prime. You will find the bolt in the first Lava section.

Blizar Prime Gold Bolt #2

The second bolt of Blizar Prime is in the Wasp’s Cave. You will see a yellow sign in the hub for this. Just go to the crystal and interact with it and it’ll take you to the Gold Bolt.

Blizar Prime Gold Bolt #3

The third one is in the hub area itself. Just interact with the crystal in the town area, and keep jumping on the debris and you will find the Gold Bolt.

Cordelion

Cordelion Gold Bolt #1

The next place for Gold Bolts is Cordelion. You will find one right at the beginning when you get in this underwater base. You will see a door on the left and the bolt is behind that door.

Cordelion Gold Bolt #2

Then during the underwater section, you will see a section on the right that you can leap to. This will take you to another Gold Bolt.

Cordelion Gold Bolt #3

The third one is outside from the pinkish crystal that will take you to the bolt.

Torren IV

Torren IV Gold Bolt #1

The next gold bolts are in Torren IV. You will find the first bolt right at the beginning of the level. You will see a path on the right side before even the level starts. This path will lead you to a Gold Bolt.

Torren IV Gold Bolt #2

For the second gold bolt, you have to follow the long Grind rail. In between the rails, there will be a tether spot. Use this portal and start grinding on the rail again. You will come across another Gold Bolt.

Ardolis Gold Bolts

Ardolis Gold Bolt #1

This Gold bolt is present in Ardolis. Go to the Pirate trial section. You see the Gold Bolt floating between the two tower-like structures.

Ardolis Gold Bolt #2

The second gold bolt is in the second file. This only has a glitch room so it would be easy to find. Just solve the puzzle and the Gold Bolt is yours.

Zordoom Prison

Zordoom Prison Gold Bolt #1

Now the next bolt is in the Zordoom prison. Before you activate the computer to get across you have to go behind and you will find a pathway. Keep going through doorways and you will find the Gold Bolt after taking out all the robots.

Zordoom Prison Gold Bolt #2

This one is around the area where you see Ratchet in the cage. But before you go rescue him go to the right and you follow the path and you will see the Gold Bolt on a platform.

Zordoom Prison Gold Bolt #3

The last one is where you rescue Clank, Ratchet, and Kit. This Gold Bolt is present in the same room.