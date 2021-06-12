Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the latest of a beloved PlayStation series. It’s no wonder that it’s full to the brim with throwbacks to previous entries and references to PlayStation and Insomniac titles. In this guide, we will tell you about all the Easter Eggs present in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Easter Eggs

A lot of the Easter eggs and references in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart come from the items the RYNO 8 drops. A few more come from the collectible Lombax Lorbs. Let’s take a look at both types below!

RYNO 8 References Set

The RYNO 8 fires portals in which items from other dimensions fall on the enemies. These items all have references if you keep a keen eye on them!

Sly Cooper

This character appears in the classic platforming game on the PlayStation, Sly Cooper

Bentley

This is the brain of the operations which you can warp along with the Sly.

Cooper Van

Another Reference from the Sly Cooper series, the Cooper Gang van.

Jak & Daxter

A duo that needs no intro, Jak and Dexter are almost as iconic to the PlayStation platform as Ratchet and Clank.

Precursor Orb

Another reference form the Jak and Daxter series, you can also warp in the Precursor Orb that shows up in the series.

Sully’s Plane

This is Sully’s plane from the Uncharted series; also known as Hog Wild.

Road Hogg

This Road Hogg rental sticker is on the door of the Jeep from the Uncharted 4. This is another vehicle you have from the Uncharted.

Phurba Dagger

This is an ancient artifact find by Macro Polo which has three blades. You’ll recognize this Easter egg from Uncharted 2.

Sawtooth

This is one of the mechanical creatures from Horizon Zero Dawn. A bit grizzly for the game, but it’ll get along with the other robots here.

Thunderjaw

This one is also a reference to Horizon Zero Dawn just like the Sawtooth.

Song of the Deep

This is a yellow submarine that Merryn built in Insomniac’s Song of the Deep.

Fizzie

This is a reference from Sunset Overdrive, an insomniac game. Fizzie is Fizzco’s mascot in the game.

Overcharge

Another Sunset Overdrive reference, the overcharge is an energy drink in the game.

God of War Orbs

With the Gold Bolt Cheat, you can swap your bolts with Orbs which are similar to the ones in God of War.

Nintendo Coins

You can also swap in your bolts to Coins and Rupees which are referenced from the Nintendo’s renown Super Mario Bros and Zelda series.

Lombax Lorbs Easter Eggs

After reaching Savali you can collect up to Twelve Lombax Lorbs with a hidden message. All these have messages from the Mags. Let’s start with the Easter Eggs you are going to find here.

Sly Cooper’s World

The first area Mags marked on the map sounds just like the World of Sly Cooper.

Knack

Another dimension Mags visited is “not as colorful”. It’s not confirmed but it is quite close to the Playstation 4’s Knack.

Intelligent Qube

The info about the third dimension is not given by the Mag but it sounds like describing the Playstation 1 title Intelligent Qube.

Jak and Daxter World

This dimension is not different from the home but is definitely referenced from a duo called Jak and Daxter which is also a Playstation game.

LittleBigPlanet

Another dimension Mag mentions is referenced from the world of LittleBigPlanet which is also a classic PlayStation title.