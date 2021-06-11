You will encounter the Wee Roger when you visit Torren IV in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. This Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Wee Roger Boss guide will let you know how to defeat the Wee Roger Boss and provide tips and strategy to win the fight easily in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Wee Roger Boss

Wee Roger is basically a giant pirate that you encounter upon your visit to Torren IV. Talking about Wee Roger’s moves and abilities, he mainly uses the following kind of attacks:

When you are in near Wee Roger, he will slam you to the ground. He will also often use this attack to get closer to you, so you must dodge it whenever you see him jumping towards you. Explosive Attacks: Like all other bosses, Wee Roger will also keep doing various explosive attacks. The only strategy is to dodge these attacks. If you get hit, just wander around the battlefield and you will find health crates.

Like all other bosses, Wee Roger will also keep doing various explosive attacks. The only strategy is to dodge these attacks. If you get hit, just wander around the battlefield and you will find health crates. Cluster Bombs: This is one of the deadly attacks on Wee Roger. He will launch cluster bombs at specified points, and you will have to stay away from those points. These bombs inflict heavy damage, so you must dodge them at any cost.

This is one of the deadly attacks on Wee Roger. He will launch cluster bombs at specified points, and you will have to stay away from those points. These bombs inflict heavy damage, so you must dodge them at any cost. Ground Pound: Ground pound is basically a slam attack that Wee Roger uses quite often to get near to you. You have to jump left, right, or backward in order to dodge it.

How to Defeat Wee Roger

Now that you know all of Wee Roger’s attacks, let us give you some tips and tell you the strategy to beat Wee Roger. First of all, you need to select the best weapons. The best weapon against Wee Roger Boss is The Enforcer up close and the Negatron collider from afar.

Keep attacking Wee Roger and if you need to restore your health or buy some time to breathe, use Mr. Fungi for a distraction.

Another deadly combination is to use Shatterbombs upon Topiary Sprinkler. Topiary Sprinkler will stop Wee Roger for a bit. So, while he can’t move, you can properly use the Shatterbomb upon him to inflict maximum damage.

Remember, this fight against Wee Roger is all about dodge, attack, and repeat. You will have to understand the attack pattern of Wee Roger.

Once you have figured that out, keep dodging his attacks and throwing your own at him. Wee Roger isn’t very hard to fight, and soon you will have defeated him if you follow a sound strategy.