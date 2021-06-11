In Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, there are several different types of collectibles present. Among these collectibles is the Spybot, and in order to unlock the RYNO 8 weapon, you will need to collect all of the Spybots. In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spybot Locations guide, we will list down all the Spybot locations for you.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spybot Locations

There are a total of 10 Spybots in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Collecting all 10 Spybots will also unlock the ‘Aim to Misbehave’ trophy/achievement. In Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, each Spybot will give you a blueprint for the RYNO weapon.

Below we have listed all the RYNO Spybot Locations and how to get them so you can unlock the Ultimate RYNO 8 weapon.

Spybot #1

The first Spybot is located in the factory area of Nefarious City on Planet 1: Corson V. Head inside the factory and climb the platforms to reach the upper level.

Continue on until you reach the outside area and the spybot will be located inside a container in the docking area.

Spybot #2

The second spybot is a bit tougher to get as it requires you to collect 60 Zurpstones for Trudi. These stones are located all around the Sargasso planet and most of them will also be marked on the map.

Collect all these Zurpstones and hand them over to Trudi to get a Spybot as a reward.

Spybot #3

This Spybot is present on Planet 3: Scartsu and is a reward for completing the Vroom Around Gold challenge. However, this challenge only becomes available once you finish the story missions of the 9th Planet: Viceron.

Spybot #4

This Spybot is also located on Planet 3: Scarstu. However, in order to obtain this Spybot, you will need the ‘Hurlshot’ ability unlocked. This ability is unlocked on Planet 6: Torren IV during story and it cannot be missed.

The Spybot is located beyond Ms. Zurkon on a platform behind some crates. Use your grapple to reach the platform.

Spybot #5

This Spybot is present on Planet 4: Savali. The Spybot will be on a pirate ship that is present inside a cave system. Head to the map location and then use the platforms to reach the cave and then the ship.

Spybot #6

This Spybot is located on Planet 5: Blizar Prime and is obtained a reward for completing the ‘Find the Missing Chef’ Tulio side quest.

Spybot #7

This Spybot is located on Planet 6: Torren IV in a small village there. It is easy to miss so keep an eye out when near the map location.

Spybot #8

This Spybot is located on Planet 7: Cordelion. It is located near Kedaro Station.

Spybot #9

The penultimate Spybot is present on Planet 8: Ardolis. This Spybot is located on an isolated island so you will have to maneuver around different platforms to reach it.

Spybot #10

The final Spybot is located on Planet 9: Viceron. Head inside the building and move through the corridors to find Spybot #10.

How to get the RYNO Weapon

Once you find all 10 Spybots and their respective blueprints, you will be able to buy the Ryno weapon from Ms. Zurkon.