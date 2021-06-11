Grunthor Sue is one of the optional bosses in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Grunthor Sue Boss guide below will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know about this boss to be able to crush her.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Grunthor Sue Boss

As one of the Grunthor bosses in RnC Rift Apart, there’s nothing particularly new that you’ll need to do to overpower Sue. Note that beating her will grant you a brand-new armor!

In this guide, we’ve detailed the fighting plan adopting which you can come out of this boss fight as victorious. So, let’s begin!

How to Defeat Sue the Undead Grunthor

This is a pretty straightforward fight to win and you won’t be presented with anything new from a normal Grunthor fight. However, you need to keep a few things in mind.

The main aspect of your fighting strategy should always stay on the move as Sue won’t be able to damage you that way. Sue will charge at you every once in a few minutes. You can simply dodge her charge attack by using your dash or rushing away from her.

When at a distance, she can often throw a stone at you. Keep an eye out for this attack and you’ll easily be able to see the stone coming.

At the halfway point of the battle, Sue will summon a bunch of skeletal sandsharks who’ll charge at you with melee weapons. While these sandsharks are charging at you, it’s best if you divert your attention from Sue towards them and eliminate them from a distance before they can become a nuisance.

Once you deal with them, shift your focus back to Sue and keep striking her. Remember that Sue has a hefty HP so your patience will be put to test.

Furthermore, you can also resort to methods that are effective against other Rift Apart’s bosses, such as tossing down a Mr. Fungi to keep the sandsharks away from or using long-range weapons like the Blast Pistol to deal damage from a safe distance.

The bottom line is that you just need to focus on continuously dealing damage and Sue will eventually be defeated.