Emperor Nefarious is the final boss in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart but as long as you play your cards right, the fight with him isn’t as tough as you may think. Our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Emperor Nefarious Boss guide below dives into all the information that you must have before you proceed to take on the final boss fight of the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Emperor Nefarious Boss

As the final boss fight of the game, you are bound to come across various twists throughout the fight against Emperor Nefarious. Do keep in mind that Emperior Nefarious and Dr Nefarious are two different bosses.

That is just the reason why we have this RnC Rift Apart Emperor Nefarious guide. It will take you through the moves of Emperor Nefarious, their countermeasures, as well as the strategy you need to adopt to beat him. So, let’s get started!

Attacks and Countermeasures

Melee Swoop: The boss swoops down and swipe at you. Tap on the circle to dodge it.

The boss swoops down and swipe at you. Tap on the circle to dodge it. Purple beam: The boss targets you with a deadly, purple beam. Constantly move or jump over the beam to avoid it.

The boss targets you with a deadly, purple beam. Constantly move or jump over the beam to avoid it. Dimensional Portals: the boss opens up dimensional portals through which he throws giant rocks and purple boxes at you. These can be easily dodged.

How to Defeat Emperor Nefarious

As in the case of most bosses, here’s what you should do as soon as the fight begins. Throw a Topiary Sprinkler to cripple Nefarious for a short time and try to get maximum damage in.

Summon allies on the battlefield using Mr. Fungi and the Glove of Doom to keep the Nefarious’s minions occupied while you focus on the boss. Also, if you possess the RYNO, be sure to utilize it to swipe the field clear of enemies when Nefarious falls back.

As for the main moves of Emperor Nefarious as mentioned above, use the countermeasures stated along with them and you’re good to go.

Once his HP is down to a certain level, Nefarious will fall back and summon more troopers. Hold them off until Kit arrives as your backup. As soon as she arrives, get back to attacking the boss using the same set of methods as at the beginning of the fight.

Nefarious will continue to summon more troopers. However, Kit will take care of that; you will hardly need to deal with a handful.

Once a certain threshold of his HP is reached, Emperor Nefarious will once again retreat. By now, you and Kit must have overcome enough troopers to charge at the boss unhindered. So, make your move and finish off the boss with Kit’s assistance.

Taking down the Emperor Nefarious boss will mark the completion of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and unlock the Challenge Mode that can be accessed through the main menu!